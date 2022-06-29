Misc update

Version 0.5550920353

🎯 [UI] Weapon range is now presented in item tooltips. A few weapons (most notably, the Frost Tornado) are not fully supported by this subsystem yet - but will be soon. Item tooltips for drone summoning items will receive this statistic at a later date.

🎯 [UI] The graphics of Gatling bullets have been revised.

🎯 [Misc] The item sorting function has been reworked

🎯 [Sound effects] The sound effects have been revised for homing-type weapons.

🎯 [Balance] The second stage of the last boss in Act 1 is now easier.

🎯 [Balance] Damage has been increased for most Axiom weapons has been increased.

🎯 [Balance] The Flight speed debuff for the Axiom weapon-type "Gatling" has been removed.

🎯 [Balance] Range has been increased for the Axiom weapon-types "Flak" and "Gatling".

🎯 [Balance] Damage of homing-type Vagrantis weapons has been slightly reduced.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect summon portraits.