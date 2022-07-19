Update 2.2.2.7779
Hello Polytopians!
We’ve got a relatively small update for you that should adjust some issues with the Diplomacy update! The Overheal bug has been fixed, star collection now won't get in the way of your turn, and AI should use Cloaks less, as well as other things.
Changelog:
- Added new Cloak and Dagger graphics
- Fixed overheal bug
- Fixed broken star collection
- Fixed short sound on app star when tribe music is disabled
- Fixed Polaris Freezing does not reset pacifist task
- Fixed the lack of animation when attacking unit in the clouds
- Fixed notification bug when player sends peace treaty and loses in the same turn
- Adjusted AI when using Cloaks
Changed files in this update