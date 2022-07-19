 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Battle of Polytopia update for 19 July 2022

Update 2.2.2.7779

Share · View all patches · Build 9031519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.2.2.7779

Hello Polytopians!

We’ve got a relatively small update for you that should adjust some issues with the Diplomacy update! The Overheal bug has been fixed, star collection now won't get in the way of your turn, and AI should use Cloaks less, as well as other things.

Changelog:

  • Added new Cloak and Dagger graphics
  • Fixed overheal bug
  • Fixed broken star collection
  • Fixed short sound on app star when tribe music is disabled
  • Fixed Polaris Freezing does not reset pacifist task
  • Fixed the lack of animation when attacking unit in the clouds
  • Fixed notification bug when player sends peace treaty and loses in the same turn
  • Adjusted AI when using Cloaks

Changed files in this update

The Battle of Polytopia Depot Mac OS X Depot 874391
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Windows Depot 874392
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Linux Depot 874393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link