Pain Party Hotfix 2

This is the second hotfix for Pain Party resolving issues that might not be game breaking but frustrating.
- Balanced Conehead: diverter of traffic, his second phase starts a bit later now.
- Fixed some broken steam achievements
- Fixed eye laser being able to kill the player using it if he's on a sliding surface.
- Weapons will be saved during boss fights. If you die during a boss fight you will respawn with the last held weapon. If you throw the weapon at the boss and then die you will respawn empty handed.
- Added checkpoints for the world map. This should make dying less tedious.
- Added more weapons to the world map
- Added some new sound effects
The demo has been removed because it no longer reflects the current state of the game.
It will return at a later time.
Cheers
Icehelm
Changed files in this update