Pain Party Hotfix 2

This is the second hotfix for Pain Party resolving issues that might not be game breaking but frustrating.

Balanced Conehead: diverter of traffic, his second phase starts a bit later now.

Fixed some broken steam achievements

Fixed eye laser being able to kill the player using it if he's on a sliding surface.

Weapons will be saved during boss fights. If you die during a boss fight you will respawn with the last held weapon. If you throw the weapon at the boss and then die you will respawn empty handed.

Added checkpoints for the world map. This should make dying less tedious.

Added more weapons to the world map

Added some new sound effects

The demo has been removed because it no longer reflects the current state of the game.

It will return at a later time.

Cheers

Icehelm