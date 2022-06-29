 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 29 June 2022

Pain Party Hotfix 2

Build 9031453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the second hotfix for Pain Party resolving issues that might not be game breaking but frustrating.

  • Balanced Conehead: diverter of traffic, his second phase starts a bit later now.
  • Fixed some broken steam achievements
  • Fixed eye laser being able to kill the player using it if he's on a sliding surface.
  • Weapons will be saved during boss fights. If you die during a boss fight you will respawn with the last held weapon. If you throw the weapon at the boss and then die you will respawn empty handed.
  • Added checkpoints for the world map. This should make dying less tedious.
  • Added more weapons to the world map
  • Added some new sound effects

The demo has been removed because it no longer reflects the current state of the game.
It will return at a later time.

Cheers
Icehelm

