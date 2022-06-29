Battle Bands Patch Notes #11

Patch #11 - The first Patch of Season 2 is here and shaking up Riff City! It includes many balance changes, plenty of bug fixes, and a few new things entering the store pool. We hope the changes bring more exciting shows to Battle Bands Season 2 and we can't wait to keep Surf Rockin.

New Cosmetics!

Added "El Tigre" drumkit to the Store Pool

Added "Tutti Frutti" van skin to the Store Pool

Balance Changes

Cards & Gear

Starter Deck Shifts:

Guitar starter deck has one more "Loud Riff"

Drum starter deck has one fewer "Sick Beat"

Drums "Brilliant Bridge" now has 1 fewer pips to upgrade.

Cards

"Verse Devoted To The Crew" has -1 capacity, -1 energy cost, "Exhaustingly Long" upgrade replaced with "Patiently"

"Wild Jam" +1 hype and -1 more opposing band protection.

"Sound Check" adds a 3rd "Prepared Riff" on complete.

"In The Pocket" gives triple hype value if completed with the same cards.

"Sick Jam" is now tier 2 instead of 3.

"Memorable Lick" +1 hype.

"Bassists Spaces" +1 protection on play.

"Power Chord" (Bass) "Mean" upgrade replaced with "Jacked Up" added "Reminder"

"Lick That Is Stuck In Your Head" +1 hype, +1 "Well Forgotten Lick" on play, +2 "Deeply Forgotten Lick" on discard instead of "Well Forgotten Lick" no more hype gained on discard.

"Kick Drum Drop" now gains +2 hype per "Snare Hit" in song section instead of +1, no longer exhausts, "Maintain" upgrade replaced with "Signaling"

"Cymbal Smashes" now requires 2 more uses to upgrade, "Mean" & "With Feeling" upgrades replaced with "Aggressively" and "Attractive"

"Drinks On The Band" now lasts 5 turns instead of 3, +2 hype.

"Intense Finisher" -1 energy cost, +10 hype, "Pensive" upgrade replaced with "Speedy"

"Play Hardest" no longer adds exhaust, -5 hype on muck instead of -3.

"Riff For The Crew" cost -1 energy, -1 hype, gains 2 hype for every 2 crew instead of 1 hype per 1 crew.

"Focus On Cymbalism" now has "Burning" upgrade.

"Quick Keys" upgrade "Kind" replaced with "Heavy"

"Cymbal Technician" costs -1 energy.

"Shake It Off" no longer gives 1 hype on discard.

"Shout Out To The Band" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Pleasant'

"Calming Bassline" upgrade "Insulting" replaced with "Fast" an upgrade that reduces capacity by 2.

"Tuning For The Jam" upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Disruptive"

"Off Key Notes" now gives 2 opponents 2 "Embarrassed" instead of 1 each opposing.

"Deeply Awkward Riff" +1 hype, no longer gives -hype to opponent now gives 1 "Embarrassed" to self.

"Hooligan For Hire" no longer exhausts.

"Friend" now gives 2 hype per turn instead of 5 hype every 2 turns.

"Acquaintance" (Guitar) now has "Maintain" upgrade.

"Acquaintance" (Common) now has "Vindictive" upgrade that makes opponent lose 5 hype on sweep (when it is removed from play.)

"Dedicated Fan" now has "Vindictive" upgrade.

"Building" upgrade now gives +4 hype per 2 "Quick Beats" instead of +1 per 1.

"Pensive" upgrade now gives +3 hype instead of +2.

"Up Beat" "Fun Hook" Pump Up Beat" bot weights all updated to reflect power and timing value.

"Brilliant Bridge" (all) bot weight fixed to be same value or similar to other starter song sections.

Gear

"Inhaler With Punk Sticker" now costs $10 more.

"Big Fuzzy Dice" now costs $10 less.

"Joke Book" now adds 3 hype per 3 hype removed from other team instead of 2 per 3.

"Musical Notebook" now costs $130.

"Notebook Of A Legend" now costs $250.

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Changes

Increased Maximum Character Presets to 16.

Royale losses now give more Season and Instrument EXP.

Opening Moment "We Have an Awesome Lightshow" now costs $50 1 morale and 1 max morale.

Waiting for Driver Bandleader disconnecting issue resolved.

Broken Map node issue resolved.

Select upgrade screen now displays the correct color text for changes.

Refresh upgrade bug fixed.

Instrument Level cap now displaying properly.

Cards now show upgrades properly after matches and moments.

Store Screen and Season Pass hanging issue fixed.

Lost connection on band setup screen soft lock issue resolved.

Rolling sound effect no longer continues after the option is selected.

"Bodacious Zee" and "Ooey Gooey" Colors Swapped.

Hair and hat colors now more consistent across various cosmetics.

Unnecessary Scroll Bar on Sacrifice moment removed.

"Big Ol' Duffle" description now displays properly.

"New AC" & "Time Watch" are now clearer about the limit of their uses.

Thanks so much for playing and we can't wait to keep improving Battle Bands!

We hope these changes peak your interest and make you curious enough to come to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

