The GoD Unit update for 29 June 2022

Patch 1.2.

Share · View all patches · Build 9031415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A lot of things were rewritten in C++; it should increase performance, but may produce some new bugs.
  • Added full controller support and reworked controller behavior and settings;
  • Changed font for better readability in all languages;
  • Added cloud saves. If at the first launch Steam asks you what saves to use, choose your local saves;
  • Modified some levels for performance and user convenience reasons;
  • Added interactive elements on the crosshair;
  • Multiple various quality-of-life changes.

N.B. Note that your settings will reset to default. You’ll have to set them anew. Settings are individual to each save slot, so set them after loading your save slot, not in the Main Menu.
P.S. Please report any encountered bugs and glitches to The GoD Unit Discord Server at https://discord.gg/A3rvfT2, and send logs in case of crashes; And don’t hesitate to leave a Steam review if you haven’t already!

