Game Update

Thank you Mercenaries for waiting for our latest LEAP update, there has been a lot of work going into LEAP as we continue to push forward we’re happy to provide some updates based on a lot of your feedback.

Before we LEAP into what's new we want to bring up a little event the dev team is taking part in and we would love to extend a hand to all of you, by participating with us! As you know Mod Support has been added to LEAP, this is something the entire team is passionate about and we want to expand just how far we can push LEAP into becoming a ‘build your own FPS’.

On July 5th, we’ll run our internal Game Jam; we’ll split into teams and take the day to create something and by the end of the day reveal our creations. This is where you all come in, we would love to have you all participate by choosing a winner for the game jam by testing out some games. We’ll have a more detailed post this week that will go over more information about the Game Jam but we do hope all of you will come out and try some new games mods!

Some of you may remember IcyDay and Zombie Mod, both of those were developed by our first Game Jam, so we hope to bring in more heat with our second round!

Now for the main event!

Weapons and Abilities

Deadeye vertical recoil reduction: 25->15

M7 Tactical: reconfigured for reload rate = fire rate, with some tweaks to keep it around similar balance

M7 Tactical rate of fire decrease: 1.0->0.75

M7 Tactical reload speed increase: 0.45->0.75

M7 Tactical damage per shot decrease: 10->9

Burst AR tight-aim spread multiplier decrease: 0.75->0.45

Maps

Fixed pre-match spawning issue on Red Rock - Team Annihilation small

Fixed gameplay affecting mesh hole in Haze

Improved performance and gameplay consistency across Special Operations maps

Fixed terrain issue and mesh hole in Cataclysm

Programming

Added the Special Operations refill station to the radar

Changed Special Operations artifact objective icons

Fixed a bug where weapons could ignore their rate of fire if you quick-swapped between them while holding the trigger

Fixed a bug where quick-swapping while firing could lock out weapons, making it so players wouldn’t be able to equip the locked weapon again until the next respawn

Fixed a bug where players could exploit quick-swapping to leave their weapons out of sync with the server, making it so that they could be instantly reloaded, or having individual reloads (shotgun shells) reload way faster than they should

Fixed an issue with out-of-sync reloads, that would leave your weapon with no ammo permanently and failing to reload

Fixed a bug where abilities could be exploited to not consume their cooldowns

Fixed a bug where players could use their ultimates without starting their cooldowns due to some internal weapon state issue that would leave the ultimates permanently equipped on the server

Fixed a few bugs that could lead charged abilities and weapons to fail but still start their cooldowns

Fixed a bug where charged abilities that use designation targets (such as the Airstrike and Orbital Laser) could spawn in the origin of the world instead of where the player is aiming at

Fixed a few issues with charged abilities and weapons where you could instantly charge them without having to go through their charge rate properly

Fixed an exploit with charged weapons that would allow players to fire multiple times within a single charge

Fixed a few issues with replicated projectiles that could leave them permanently alive in the world, stuck in geometry, failing to hit-register and running its logic until the end of the match (Sword reflected projectiles, Tech Ops’ Turrets, Special Operations’ AIs)

Fixed a bug where reloading a weapon and quickly swapping out of it could lock the weapon, making it so that players can’t swap back to them. This would also force the unequipped weapon’s animations to play in the equipped one.

Fixed a bug on the shooting range where you could infinitely reload your weapons and exceed the weapon’s maximum magazine capacity

Server validation fixes on several types of actions such as reloads, projectiles being fired and abilities being used

Fixed an issue where Wraiths could keep firing their weapons while cloaked without revealing themselves

Fixed an issue where the player could cancel the cloak before it was even applied, which would put the ability into cooldown without even firing it in the first place

Fixed an issues that would leave some weapons permanently playing their “firing” sound effects for other players

Fixed some issues with joining through steam that could place you in a different server than your friend is

Fixed an issue where self-inflicted damage could count as an assist on yourself

Misc

Improved physics asset hit detection for AI

Weapons now instantly reload after the last round is fired without having to play the entire fire rate animation for a more crispier experience

Localization support added to some missing interface elements

Toggle option added to the Hookshot controls

Added more gamepad support for UI Navigation on several screens

You’re now able to check the server name or number, displayed on the Leaderboards. Hold tab in-game to toggle the server name displayed in the bottom left

For anyone who would like to join our Discord, I've added a link below for you to join. We're encouraging people who would like to interact with fellow Mercenaries to jump in, the dev team is also in the Discord and can help provide feedback and support. Anyone looking to seed servers or would like to find people to jump into matches with we have a section on the Discord for that. It's not a permanent solution, but as we work to grow the game and push towards bigger and better updates these are ways we can help LEAP grow!