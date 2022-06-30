Another Hotfix, Hotter Than the Last One

Share · View all patches · Build 9031386 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 13:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We forged a new update that fixes a slew of bugs. We will continue collecting your feedback and bug reports. Thank you for being so active and sharing your experience!

IMPORTANT: While saves from previous versions must be compatible, most of the save bugs will persist on old saves.

List of fixed bugs:

Bandit customers getting stuck.

Customers that ask the player to fulfill orders for a loan or in exchange for food get stuck after the game loads.

Special customers arrive again after the game loads.

A second beggar arrives after the game loads.

A builder getting stuck on the stairs.

Spoiled food turning fresh after being picked up and put back on the table.

The Baron's assistant leaving with Antonio.

Ore could be placed into any piece of furniture.

Infinite order fulfillment and gold after reloading.

Players unable to sell food cabinets and bookcases (if they are empty).

Game UI disappears when special customers arrive again.

A “phantom” order is created after the game loads.

Anotonio’s order wouldn’t save after reloading

Scheduled events wouldn’t save after reloading

Double cooking meals

Endless day bug

Unique customers forgetting their orders after reloading

You could send workers underground (through textures)

A “phantom” worker in bed after reloading

Invisible buttons in some pages of the journal

“Protagonist” trait appearing on hired workers

Faction changing bug after reloading

Food could be gotten from a mine

A doctor wouldn't arrive after reloading

Arthur’s and workers’ sprites swapping after reloading

Improved pathfinding when searching for objects

Some workers’ words wouldn’t go away after reloading

Special customers wouldn’t go away after reloading

Slapping animation blocker in a certain plot moment

Minor description mistakes

Update the game, keep playing and share your gaming experience on our Discord server. Your help is invaluable!

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team