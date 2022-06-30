 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Saga update for 30 June 2022

Another Hotfix, Hotter Than the Last One

Share · View all patches · Build 9031386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We forged a new update that fixes a slew of bugs. We will continue collecting your feedback and bug reports. Thank you for being so active and sharing your experience!

IMPORTANT: While saves from previous versions must be compatible, most of the save bugs will persist on old saves.

List of fixed bugs:

  • Bandit customers getting stuck.
  • Customers that ask the player to fulfill orders for a loan or in exchange for food get stuck after the game loads.
  • Special customers arrive again after the game loads.
  • A second beggar arrives after the game loads.
  • A builder getting stuck on the stairs.
  • Spoiled food turning fresh after being picked up and put back on the table.
  • The Baron's assistant leaving with Antonio.
  • Ore could be placed into any piece of furniture.
  • Infinite order fulfillment and gold after reloading.
  • Players unable to sell food cabinets and bookcases (if they are empty).
  • Game UI disappears when special customers arrive again.
  • A “phantom” order is created after the game loads.
  • Anotonio’s order wouldn’t save after reloading
  • Scheduled events wouldn’t save after reloading
  • Double cooking meals
  • Endless day bug
  • Unique customers forgetting their orders after reloading
  • You could send workers underground (through textures)
  • A “phantom” worker in bed after reloading
  • Invisible buttons in some pages of the journal
  • “Protagonist” trait appearing on hired workers
  • Faction changing bug after reloading
  • Food could be gotten from a mine
  • A doctor wouldn't arrive after reloading
  • Arthur’s and workers’ sprites swapping after reloading
  • Improved pathfinding when searching for objects
  • Some workers’ words wouldn’t go away after reloading
  • Special customers wouldn’t go away after reloading
  • Slapping animation blocker in a certain plot moment
  • Minor description mistakes

Update the game, keep playing and share your gaming experience on our Discord server. Your help is invaluable!

Regards,
Anvil Saga Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link