Another Hotfix, Hotter Than the Last One

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!
We forged a new update that fixes a slew of bugs. We will continue collecting your feedback and bug reports. Thank you for being so active and sharing your experience!
IMPORTANT: While saves from previous versions must be compatible, most of the save bugs will persist on old saves.
List of fixed bugs:
- Bandit customers getting stuck.
- Customers that ask the player to fulfill orders for a loan or in exchange for food get stuck after the game loads.
- Special customers arrive again after the game loads.
- A second beggar arrives after the game loads.
- A builder getting stuck on the stairs.
- Spoiled food turning fresh after being picked up and put back on the table.
- The Baron's assistant leaving with Antonio.
- Ore could be placed into any piece of furniture.
- Infinite order fulfillment and gold after reloading.
- Players unable to sell food cabinets and bookcases (if they are empty).
- Game UI disappears when special customers arrive again.
- A “phantom” order is created after the game loads.
- Anotonio’s order wouldn’t save after reloading
- Scheduled events wouldn’t save after reloading
- Double cooking meals
- Endless day bug
- Unique customers forgetting their orders after reloading
- You could send workers underground (through textures)
- A “phantom” worker in bed after reloading
- Invisible buttons in some pages of the journal
- “Protagonist” trait appearing on hired workers
- Faction changing bug after reloading
- Food could be gotten from a mine
- A doctor wouldn't arrive after reloading
- Arthur’s and workers’ sprites swapping after reloading
- Improved pathfinding when searching for objects
- Some workers’ words wouldn’t go away after reloading
- Special customers wouldn’t go away after reloading
- Slapping animation blocker in a certain plot moment
- Minor description mistakes
Update the game, keep playing and share your gaming experience on our Discord server. Your help is invaluable!
Regards,
Anvil Saga Team
