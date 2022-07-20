 Skip to content

Secrets of the Temple update for 20 July 2022

The soon to be forgotten Patch

Due to a windows corruption, I lost a lot of files for this game. but Have no fear! I am remaking it from the ground up and already have something my team is looking at! Thanks all!

