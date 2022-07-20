Due to a windows corruption, I lost a lot of files for this game. but Have no fear! I am remaking it from the ground up and already have something my team is looking at! Thanks all!
Secrets of the Temple update for 20 July 2022
The soon to be forgotten Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update