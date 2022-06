Customizable spawn shields, so you can now impress all your friends (well, unless they have “show other hardpoints” turned off). And are they stackable? Why, yes, they are! Also, there most likely will be a small preview in the Galactic Store for these types of items, but sadly did not make it in time for this update.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-112/22526