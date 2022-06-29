 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yakyosho update for 29 June 2022

Complete version!

Share · View all patches · Build 9031325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

-Improvements in the game.
-Optimized level.
-Fixed all bugs.
-Fixes in the gameplay.
-Fixes in the control and the camera.
-Important fixes in the interface.
-New Trailer.
-New content.
-New translations.
-New Audios.
-New comics.
-New animations.
-New help guide.
-New puzzle and trap.

Hears! Help us create a community.

We are still working on this chapter and developing the next one!
Support us by joining the community and leaving a review! you can also see
development progress and contribute by telling us what you think and suggestions to the community,
as well as report problems.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link