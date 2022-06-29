Complete version!

New:

-Improvements in the game.

-Optimized level.

-Fixed all bugs.

-Fixes in the gameplay.

-Fixes in the control and the camera.

-Important fixes in the interface.

-New Trailer.

-New content.

-New translations.

-New Audios.

-New comics.

-New animations.

-New help guide.

-New puzzle and trap.

Hears! Help us create a community.

We are still working on this chapter and developing the next one!

Support us by joining the community and leaving a review! you can also see

development progress and contribute by telling us what you think and suggestions to the community,

as well as report problems.