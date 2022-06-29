Complete version!

New:
-Improvements in the game.
-Optimized level.
-Fixed all bugs.
-Fixes in the gameplay.
-Fixes in the control and the camera.
-Important fixes in the interface.
-New Trailer.
-New content.
-New translations.
-New Audios.
-New comics.
-New animations.
-New help guide.
-New puzzle and trap.
Hears! Help us create a community.
We are still working on this chapter and developing the next one!
Support us by joining the community and leaving a review! you can also see
development progress and contribute by telling us what you think and suggestions to the community,
as well as report problems.
Changed files in this update