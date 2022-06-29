Patch Notes 2.0.2

Now that they've been in the beta branch for a while without any issues, here's the newest set of fixes and quality of life features for everyone in the main branch. Enjoy!

Added "Show Leaderboard" to settings menu for those who want to skip the end of run leaderboard presentation.

Added button to skip run review tally and wheel spin presentations (same button as dialog skip).

Fixed skeletons not respecting immunity removal trinkets/bonus properties when they were resurrected by a lich.

Fixed skulls not remaining targetable with the special wild vines bonus property for a board after save/load.

Fixed in game user name not getting updated if you changed your steam account name after creating your save file.

Fixed bug with quitting at a precise frame while going in the exit bucket and then continuing causing all kinds of silly issues.

Hopefully fixed that pesky bug that caused certain elites to still repeat too much occasionally.