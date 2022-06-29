 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roundguard update for 29 June 2022

Patch Notes 2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9030950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now that they've been in the beta branch for a while without any issues, here's the newest set of fixes and quality of life features for everyone in the main branch. Enjoy!

  • Added "Show Leaderboard" to settings menu for those who want to skip the end of run leaderboard presentation.
  • Added button to skip run review tally and wheel spin presentations (same button as dialog skip).
  • Fixed skeletons not respecting immunity removal trinkets/bonus properties when they were resurrected by a lich.
  • Fixed skulls not remaining targetable with the special wild vines bonus property for a board after save/load.
  • Fixed in game user name not getting updated if you changed your steam account name after creating your save file.
  • Fixed bug with quitting at a precise frame while going in the exit bucket and then continuing causing all kinds of silly issues.
  • Hopefully fixed that pesky bug that caused certain elites to still repeat too much occasionally.

Changed files in this update

Roundguard PROD Windows Content Depot 848031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link