Patch Notes 2.0.2

Now that they've been in the beta branch for a while without any issues, here's the newest set of fixes and quality of life features for everyone in the main branch. Enjoy!
- Added "Show Leaderboard" to settings menu for those who want to skip the end of run leaderboard presentation.
- Added button to skip run review tally and wheel spin presentations (same button as dialog skip).
- Fixed skeletons not respecting immunity removal trinkets/bonus properties when they were resurrected by a lich.
- Fixed skulls not remaining targetable with the special wild vines bonus property for a board after save/load.
- Fixed in game user name not getting updated if you changed your steam account name after creating your save file.
- Fixed bug with quitting at a precise frame while going in the exit bucket and then continuing causing all kinds of silly issues.
- Hopefully fixed that pesky bug that caused certain elites to still repeat too much occasionally.
Changed files in this update