けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 29 June 2022

Updated to version 1.27.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9030923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the function to display an icon in the upper right corner of the window when unrescued Friends and unobtained [mysterious ball] remain.
  • Added [equipment limit] to the config.
  • Increased stamina recovery speed when Serval moves while jumping. (At maximum speed, 0% → 0.75%)
  • Added the function to display words and phrases indicating the type of effect when Friends receive the effect of [Nice Room] of Campo Flicker.
  • Added the function to display a check mark on the items that can be combined on the item blending window.
  • Added the function that the name of the missing item turn red when the cost or material is insufficient on the item blending window.
  • The color of the frame of the shortcut release notification was changed.
  • Added a sound effect to the shortcut release notification.
  • Reduced the damping value of the free-look camera.
  • Increase the size of player character, Friends, Cellien, characters waiting for rescue, and other marks on the map.
  • Increased the weighting of the display time of conversation text according to the number of characters.
  • Improved speech log.
  • Improved particles in wind gust traps.
  • Improved particles when being blown into a gust trap.
  • Increased the size of the discovery trigger for hidden items at the top of the mountain.
  • Changed the display to keep showing a notification while there is environmental damage.
  • Removed environmental damage on the 17th to 24th floors Inside the Earth.
  • Reduced the number of enemy appearances on the 30th to 33rd floors Inside the Earth. (145% to 120%)
  • Fixed a bug regarding the documents in the Japari Library that made some documents unreadable while the Cellien dug up by Sand Cat was present.
  • Fixed a bug regarding documents that can be read after defeating a boss Cellien, in which the [Read] action appears before the condition is met.
  • Fixed a bug regarding the computer on the Lodge Boss Battle Floor where the [Search] action would appear before the condition was met.
  • After the True Wild Release event, the infinite jump activation notification will continue to be displayed until the player character reaches a high altitude or the battle is over.
  • Extended the display time of the notification. (Normal 3.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds, important 5.0 seconds to 7.0 seconds)
  • Adjusted to suppress the number of particles when a large number of effects are generated in a short period of time when Cerulean is damaged.
  • Changed the display on the equipment screen when the number of HP and Stamina increases applied by Skytree is limited.
  • Punctuation was missing in some documents.
  • The Japanese description of the [Glitter Capsule] was revised to make the meaning easier to understand.
  • The value of [Lock-on only forward] when Anti-Motion Sickness Settings is applied has been changed. (50° to 60°)
  • Improved the gust of wind particles that [Birdlien] fires.
  • The destruction effect of [Australopithecus afarensis] has been adjusted so that it is less noticeable.
  • The rotation speed of the earth part of [Empress] was made the same for difficulty levels VU and above.
  • The camera work of the battle against [Imperatrix mundi] has been adjusted.
  • The particles in the effect generated at the start of the [Imperatrix mundi] attack have been adjusted so that they are less noticeable.
  • The damage of [Imperatrix mundi]'s sun attack has been changed so that it varies depending on the difficulty level and Sin Wild Release.

