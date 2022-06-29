Updated to version 1.27.0

- Added the function to display an icon in the upper right corner of the window when unrescued Friends and unobtained [mysterious ball] remain.
- Added [equipment limit] to the config.
- Increased stamina recovery speed when Serval moves while jumping. (At maximum speed, 0% → 0.75%)
- Added the function to display words and phrases indicating the type of effect when Friends receive the effect of [Nice Room] of Campo Flicker.
- Added the function to display a check mark on the items that can be combined on the item blending window.
- Added the function that the name of the missing item turn red when the cost or material is insufficient on the item blending window.
- The color of the frame of the shortcut release notification was changed.
- Added a sound effect to the shortcut release notification.
- Reduced the damping value of the free-look camera.
- Increase the size of player character, Friends, Cellien, characters waiting for rescue, and other marks on the map.
- Increased the weighting of the display time of conversation text according to the number of characters.
- Improved speech log.
- Improved particles in wind gust traps.
- Improved particles when being blown into a gust trap.
- Increased the size of the discovery trigger for hidden items at the top of the mountain.
- Changed the display to keep showing a notification while there is environmental damage.
- Removed environmental damage on the 17th to 24th floors Inside the Earth.
- Reduced the number of enemy appearances on the 30th to 33rd floors Inside the Earth. (145% to 120%)
- Fixed a bug regarding the documents in the Japari Library that made some documents unreadable while the Cellien dug up by Sand Cat was present.
- Fixed a bug regarding documents that can be read after defeating a boss Cellien, in which the [Read] action appears before the condition is met.
- Fixed a bug regarding the computer on the Lodge Boss Battle Floor where the [Search] action would appear before the condition was met.
- After the True Wild Release event, the infinite jump activation notification will continue to be displayed until the player character reaches a high altitude or the battle is over.
- Extended the display time of the notification. (Normal 3.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds, important 5.0 seconds to 7.0 seconds)
- Adjusted to suppress the number of particles when a large number of effects are generated in a short period of time when Cerulean is damaged.
- Changed the display on the equipment screen when the number of HP and Stamina increases applied by Skytree is limited.
- Punctuation was missing in some documents.
- The Japanese description of the [Glitter Capsule] was revised to make the meaning easier to understand.
- The value of [Lock-on only forward] when Anti-Motion Sickness Settings is applied has been changed. (50° to 60°)
- Improved the gust of wind particles that [Birdlien] fires.
- The destruction effect of [Australopithecus afarensis] has been adjusted so that it is less noticeable.
- The rotation speed of the earth part of [Empress] was made the same for difficulty levels VU and above.
- The camera work of the battle against [Imperatrix mundi] has been adjusted.
- The particles in the effect generated at the start of the [Imperatrix mundi] attack have been adjusted so that they are less noticeable.
- The damage of [Imperatrix mundi]'s sun attack has been changed so that it varies depending on the difficulty level and Sin Wild Release.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 29 June 2022
Updated to version 1.27.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
