 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 29 June 2022

Test-branch Update 0.4.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9030507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock knock, players! A new patch 0.4.19 has been released for the test branch. In it, we fixed a lot of bugs and made some changes to the gameplay. And most importantly - now you can play ALL Tarot cards!

Changes

🔵 General

  • All Tarot cards are available to play as a test. The story in these cards is currently unavailable;
  • Difficulty and quest restrictions have been removed from Tarot cards;
  • Changed the conditions for the availability of the card “From Under the Dome”;
  • Changed the logic of the Grenadier's behavior when stealing cards;
  • Slightly weakened firebrothers;
  • Slightly weakened foes in swamps;
  • Weakened Boss the Armadillo.

Fixes

🔵 General

  • Fixed a bug with Cucumber Elixir that caused it to not grant a card;
  • Fixed a bug where Demon of Greed with the “Miss” debuff did not pick up Illusion of Avarice;
  • Fixed a bug in the description of the intention of the Witches;
  • Fixed a bug where damage from Barbed was not counted;
  • Fixed a bug where the effect of 5 pieces of the Elven set was triggered when receiving damage on the block;
  • Fixed a bug in the Flaming Heart buff that caused it to apply Burning when there was no Burning on the character;
  • Fixed a bug where the stun from freezing was reset when the enemy's intention changed;
  • Fixed incorrect card upgrade display;
  • Fixed final event missing dialogues in roguelike mode;
  • Fixed a bug due to which the selected unit was sometimes displayed on top of the open window;
  • Fixed a bug with the Buried Treasure event;
  • Fixed a bug in the cursed spear event that prevented the walkthrough;
  • Fixed visual location of freeze effect;
  • Frozen enemies will now correctly stop their animation.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Fixed the effect of the Bandana item.
  • Fixed a bug with the Bow of the Crimson Steppes that prevented it from granting a Dome.
  • Fixed a bug where the Barricade did not remove the influence of the Strength on the damage of units;
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the middle card to be used even if Vanadis was prevented from using her side of the card (for example, when Vanadis had a Ooze debuff);
  • Fixed a bug where cards were flipped at the end of the turn;
  • Fixed “Cover” when it did not work if the enemies dealt damage and gave a card to the player at the same time;
  • Fixed incorrect bow models that previously did not match the icons;
  • Fixed localization errors on the new Vanadis cards.

Thank you for continuing to report bugs to us!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Yours, Redboon Team

Changed depots in public_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9030507
Knock Knock on the Coffen Lid Content Depot 1232581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link