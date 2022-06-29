Test-branch Update 0.4.19

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock knock, players! A new patch 0.4.19 has been released for the test branch. In it, we fixed a lot of bugs and made some changes to the gameplay. And most importantly - now you can play ALL Tarot cards!

Changes

🔵 General

All Tarot cards are available to play as a test. The story in these cards is currently unavailable;

Difficulty and quest restrictions have been removed from Tarot cards;

Changed the conditions for the availability of the card “From Under the Dome”;

Changed the logic of the Grenadier's behavior when stealing cards;

Slightly weakened firebrothers;

Slightly weakened foes in swamps;

Weakened Boss the Armadillo.

Fixes

🔵 General

Fixed a bug with Cucumber Elixir that caused it to not grant a card;

Fixed a bug where Demon of Greed with the “Miss” debuff did not pick up Illusion of Avarice;

Fixed a bug in the description of the intention of the Witches;

Fixed a bug where damage from Barbed was not counted;

Fixed a bug where the effect of 5 pieces of the Elven set was triggered when receiving damage on the block;

Fixed a bug in the Flaming Heart buff that caused it to apply Burning when there was no Burning on the character;

Fixed a bug where the stun from freezing was reset when the enemy's intention changed;

Fixed incorrect card upgrade display;

Fixed final event missing dialogues in roguelike mode;

Fixed a bug due to which the selected unit was sometimes displayed on top of the open window;

Fixed a bug with the Buried Treasure event;

Fixed a bug in the cursed spear event that prevented the walkthrough;

Fixed visual location of freeze effect;

Frozen enemies will now correctly stop their animation.

🔵 Vanadis

Fixed the effect of the Bandana item.

Fixed a bug with the Bow of the Crimson Steppes that prevented it from granting a Dome.

Fixed a bug where the Barricade did not remove the influence of the Strength on the damage of units;

Fixed a bug that allowed the middle card to be used even if Vanadis was prevented from using her side of the card (for example, when Vanadis had a Ooze debuff);

Fixed a bug where cards were flipped at the end of the turn;

Fixed “Cover” when it did not work if the enemies dealt damage and gave a card to the player at the same time;

Fixed incorrect bow models that previously did not match the icons;

Fixed localization errors on the new Vanadis cards.

Thank you for continuing to report bugs to us!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Yours, Redboon Team