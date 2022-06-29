Updated on June 30

New equipment recasting function. You can select a random attribute to replace it with the specified attribute. Each equipment has only one chance

Newly added stores sell blood regeneration, limited to 1 purchase

The basic attribute release of random equipment has been adjusted, and the basic attribute value of high-quality equipment has been appropriately increased. The higher the quality, the higher the basic attribute value.

Adjusted the attribute release of legendary equipment, and slightly increased all attribute values of legendary equipment

Button text prompt on the optimization refining confirmation interface: retry, discard, save

Optimize the experience of equipment switching on the forging interface, and keep the forging function unchanged when switching equipment

Fixed the error that some attributes of equipment were not displayed and did not participate in attribute calculation

Fixed the error that the equipment sold in the arena is too high. Only the equipment matching the level of the season is sold

Fixed a bug where the cooldown prompt of a skill was affected by attack speed

Fixed the error that the cooldown time of common attack skills was incorrectly displayed in the upgrade interface

Fixed the error that some attributes of legendary equipment were not displayed in Chinese

Fixed an error that would prompt the backpack for existing equipment at the end of the battle

Fixed the error that boss corpses sometimes remain in the main line level