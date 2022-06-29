 Skip to content

Propnight update for 29 June 2022

Propnight Before and After

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This Friday, the new update will be tested by our external volunteers. Then, we'll set the date for the early closed beta test that will take place in our official Propnight Discord. So we invite you to join it to be one of the first to play the new Reborn update!

The Reborn update will bring new graphics, a new interface, and new features to the game.

By the way, a lot of media these days covers our volunteering culture widely in Fntastic. We want to clarify this in the Medium article 'What Does It Mean to Be a Volunteer at Fntastic?'.
Read here: https://medium.com/@fntastic/what-does-it-mean-to-be-a-volunteer-at-fntastic-23cbe47e96e

