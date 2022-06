Share · View all patches · Build 9030219 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 15:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

I just pushed a short update for SoHW, specifically to be run with proton on Linux.

By default, SoHW flickers when playing on Linux due to the shaders.

To fix this, please open the game files in steam and run th_sohw_proton.sh

(or overwrite th_dnh.def with th_dnh_proton.def) and start the game normally.

This will disable certain effects and change the loading so no more flickering occurs.

Thank you for enjoying our game.

Best,

Eredom