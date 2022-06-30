 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 30 June 2022

v1.8.3 Hotifx

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 30 June 2022

v1.8.3 Hotifx

Last edited by Wendy

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.3 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
2022-06-30 v1.8.3 B3849

Changes:

  • Added a few more infected warriors to Digsite Terminus to make the POI a little more interesting
  • Added a turret robot to lower level of Supply Bunker
  • Skillon: Initial Delay for FireRain and Heatwave were set to 0 (now set to 36 and 72)

Fixes:

EAH:

