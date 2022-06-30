v1.8.3 Hotifx

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.3 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here - thanks a lot!:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-06-30 v1.8.3 B3849

Changes:

Added a few more infected warriors to Digsite Terminus to make the POI a little more interesting

Added a turret robot to lower level of Supply Bunker

Skillon: Initial Delay for FireRain and Heatwave were set to 0 (now set to 36 and 72)

Fixes:

Various seats would break the 3PV camera when sat in them & changing between 1PV & 3PV

Fixed a CoQ that can happen when a video starts to play

Fixed a problem with Modular wings render range

Opening Telluropod loot had metal-sound effect

Window blocks when first loaded in with a structure can appear broken. See this post -> https://empyriononline.com/threads/heavy-windows-texturing-coloring-bug-00259.100173/#post-453748

Signal (lever) animation not working at first switch

EAH: