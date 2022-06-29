Now available in Chinese!

Update Notice

On June 30, 2022 Japan time, we have released the Chinese version.

Thanks to the excellent translation work done by our translator, Mr. S, we were able to implement it smoothly.

We had planned to release the game around summer, but we are happy to be able to bring it to the Chinese-speaking world earlier than expected.

Language switching is not done from within the game, but from Steam.

You can play the Chinese version of Raisond'etre if you have set the Steam language setting to "Chinese (Simplified)".

From your Steam account, go to "Account Details" > "Language Options" and select "Chinese (Simplified)" before installing the game.

You can use the same settings to switch languages for English, Korean, and Vietnamese, which are planned for the future.

For those of you who have been waiting for the Chinese version, here it is!

We hope you enjoy the Chinese version of Raisond'etre!

