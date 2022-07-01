Patch 1.0.4

Hello everyone,
Another patch has been released, this one addressing major issues that could cause courses to not load, plus some other fixes.
Changelog - 1.0.4
Bug Fixes
- Fixed green edges being able to be added to and removed from groups when they are part of a green piece. This would cause courses to not load due to errors.
- Fixed course loading so that courses already affected by the above issue will now load.
- Fixed various issues with the "Remove From Group" action.
- Fixed the "Enable Power Ups" lobby option being ignored.
- Fixed not being able to reset your shot on the first stroke.
- Kevin
