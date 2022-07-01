 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MiniGolf Maker update for 1 July 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9030002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Another patch has been released, this one addressing major issues that could cause courses to not load, plus some other fixes.

Changelog - 1.0.4

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed green edges being able to be added to and removed from groups when they are part of a green piece. This would cause courses to not load due to errors.
  • Fixed course loading so that courses already affected by the above issue will now load.
  • Fixed various issues with the "Remove From Group" action.
  • Fixed the "Enable Power Ups" lobby option being ignored.
  • Fixed not being able to reset your shot on the first stroke.
  • Kevin

Changed files in this update

MiniGolf Maker Windows Depot 1036661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link