Patch 1.0.4

Hello everyone,

Another patch has been released, this one addressing major issues that could cause courses to not load, plus some other fixes.

Changelog - 1.0.4

Bug Fixes

Fixed green edges being able to be added to and removed from groups when they are part of a green piece. This would cause courses to not load due to errors.

Fixed course loading so that courses already affected by the above issue will now load.

Fixed various issues with the "Remove From Group" action.

Fixed the "Enable Power Ups" lobby option being ignored.

Fixed not being able to reset your shot on the first stroke.