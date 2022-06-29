Update 1.48-7 Patch Notes

Fixed a scripting bug in Ravenwood that could cause your quest to reset

Added the ability to throw a rock to detect landmines

Once you reach "Chef de Cuisine" level for cooking, the orders will come directly from radio transmission and there will be no need to go back to the black board to pick up orders

Adjusted the algorithm for helmets. They will now contribute to overall protection more often.

Fixed a bug where when you pick up an object from your pocket and immediately put it back, it disappears, and the game breaks when you close and open inventory