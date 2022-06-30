June Build Challenge

May 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2816140515
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2818071975
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815172850
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815910863
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2818924294
June 2022 Build Challenge
For June 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Steel Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update