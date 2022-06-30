June Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9029873 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 08:19:03 UTC by Wendy

May 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2816140515

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2818071975

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815172850

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815910863

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2818924294

June 2022 Build Challenge

For June 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Steel Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.