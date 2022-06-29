Patch 1.0.9.57

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.

This minor patch adds the first secret ending to Heartbound.

All endings are canon and there is no true ending.

Normally I wouldn't release a small patch like this but I find this to be significant.

This is a pretty huge milestone for the story and also heavily updates the ARG.

Our more puzzly folks have been aching for new stuff so this one is for them.

Have fun and happy hunting!

Known Issues

RURU language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.

New Content

The ARG has received a major update.

The Good Friends route now has a conclusion.

FRFR language has been updated to include Avocado's section of Animus.

ESMX language has been updated to include Avocado's section of Animus.

PTBR language has been updated to include Avocado's section of Animus.

JAJP language has been updated to include Avocado's section of Animus.

Internal Changes

Wiki-Warriors can now turn off the Animus Pocket Watch with Left Shift.

This should improve the quality of maps on the Official Wiki.

Bug Reporting

Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.

You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com

Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!

Upcoming Content