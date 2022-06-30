Monster Sanctuary - Free Forgotten World DLC

Monster Keeper!

We released the new free Forgotten World DLC for Monster Sanctuary! This is a free update that will be downloaded automatically for anyone owning Monster Sanctuary (including anyone who already owns it as well as anyone who purchases it at any time in the future).

We have worked long on this update, and it's meant to be a love letter to our fans - we would not be here without all of your support! This update includes a new major area, ten new Monsters, and a ton of new features.

New area: Forgotten World

Discover the Forgotten World: a gigantic subterranean ecosystem that existed long before the Monster Sanctuary was created. Uncover the secrets of this area and the origins of this world.

A new area, larger than any other area of Monster Sanctuary. Forgotten World is meant to be explored in the late game - either before you step foot in the Abandoned Tower, or after you finished the main story. You can find the entrance in the lower area of Horizon Beach. You will need a certain late-game exploration ability to enter this area.

Ten new Monsters.

. Many of the new Monsters have this type. There are also some older Monsters that have gained this type. Level cap raised to 42 from 40.

Level cap raised to 42 from 40.

. Two new player costumes .

. Some new rooms and treasure chests have been added to older areas of the game as well.

have been added to the game as well. Some of the exploration abilities of older Monsters have been updated. On top of three new Champion fights, there is a new super-secret Champion fight that can only be found by Keeper Masters. It is the most difficult fight in the game.

But wait - there's more!

New Game Modes

We added three new game modes for added replayability.

Randomizer : All of the Monsters in the game are randomly swapped around. Mad Lords in Mountain Path, Blobs in Magma Chamber. It's pure madness. This includes all enemy Monsters in the game: including Champions and Keeper Monsters.

: All of the Monsters in the game are randomly swapped around. Mad Lords in Mountain Path, Blobs in Magma Chamber. It's pure madness. This includes all enemy Monsters in the game: including Champions and Keeper Monsters. Bravery : Play with a limited selection of random Monsters to test your teambuilding skills. You start out with three random Monsters from across the Sanctuary. In each area, you will find a treasure chest (close to one of the entrances) which will have a random egg of one of that area's Monsters. You cannot gain eggs through any other means, except for certain story events.

: Play with a limited selection of random Monsters to test your teambuilding skills. You start out with three random Monsters from across the Sanctuary. In each area, you will find a treasure chest (close to one of the entrances) which will have a random egg of one of that area's Monsters. You cannot gain eggs through any other means, except for certain story events. Permadeath: Yeah, you read that right. If one of your Monsters ever gets knocked out in combat, it becomes defeated. A defeated Monster cannot be used in combat again - but you can still use its exploration ability. As soon as all of your Monsters become defeated, Permadeath becomes disabled for that save file (which means all of your Monsters can be used again).

You may combine any of these modes with each other, and with the already existing NG+ mode. You're also free to play these modes on any difficulty (Casual, Normal, Master). It is not required to beat the game to use these modes - you can turn on a setting in the options to use them.

We hope to bring a Roguelike feeling to the game with these game modes. Combine all three of them for the ultimate randomized Nuzlocke experience! Doing that on Master difficulty is truly a challenge for only the most experienced Monster Keepers. One tip: Be sure to watch out for those Keeper Duels!

Sprite Reworks

The art style of Monster Sanctuary changed quite a bit during development! We already updated the sprites of NPCs in the past. Now we chose to go back and update the sprites of some of the early Monsters in the game. We have updated 17 Monsters with completely redone sprites and animations. We also updated the sprites and animations for all Alchemist NPCs in the game.

New Legendary Keeper Duels

We added eleven new Legendary Keeper monuments to the game. These are based on the people who helped develop Monster Sanctuary. Each monument features a new fight - which means you may now fight the Monster teams of the developers themselves! Each also features new rewards. As with some of the other statues, you need to have the Keeper Master rank to gain the best possible rewards.

Quality-of-Life enhancements

We also added several quality-of-life features to the game that were commonly requested. This includes map markers, ten additional pages for more save slots, an exploration % display on save files, and more.

A note from the developers

We hope you will enjoy this new content, the new features, and all the changes to the game. We decided to release the DLC for free, since it was important to us that all of our playerbase gets access to the new content and also to avoid separating our PvP community into those who have the DLC and those who don't. A topic that came up a couple times during the last months was whether people could support us in any way. For that reason, we've setup a "tip jar" page for those who want to support us working on the DLC:

Visit our tip jar

Patch Notes

New Content

New area: Forgotten World

10 new Monsters

3 new game modes (Randomizer, Bravery, Permadeath)

New rooms added to older areas

2 new player costumes

6 new weapons

7 new accessories

New item: Reward Box X

New item: Level badge 42 (Level Badge 40 automatically convert into those)

New super-secret Champion fight, only available after reaching Keeper Master

Level cap raised to 42

Skill trees of all Monsters have been expanded

Map Markers

10 Pages with 9 saveslots each

Savegames show which mode it is

Savegames show % of the map completion on that save

The Champion challenge menu was refactored to have a pager and show two fully expanded columns of Champions per page.

Added Ring and Instrument tags to certain equipments

Monster Changes

‘Spectral Wolf’ gains ‘Multi Offense’

‘Spectral Toad’ gains ‘Multi Bulk’, ‘Mana Syphon' and 'Combo Buffing' loses ‘Multi Channel’, 'Attack Plus'

‘Spectral Eagle’ gains ‘Multi Hybrid’

‘Spectral Lion’ gains ‘Multi Life’

‘Blob’ gains ‘Toxic Support’, ‘Dominance'

‘Magmapillar' gains ‘Fiery Glands’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Rocky' gains ‘Defense Overload’, ‘Health Plus’. Gained the 'Ancient tribe'

‘Vaero' gains ‘Shared Sidekick’, ‘Feather Hurricane’, loses ‘Typhoon Cut’

‘Catzerker' gains ‘Assault Mastery’, ‘Critical Defense’ and ‘Situational Support’

‘Yowie' gains Icy Fists, ‘Crit Chance Plus’, ‘Critical Healing’, loses ‘Critical Freeze’

‘Steam Golem' gains ‘Load Up’

‘Monk' gains ‘Power Healing’, ‘Auto Restore’, ‘Combo Buffing’ and ‘Double Strike’

‘Grummy' gains ‘Restoring Shield’, ‘Combo Shielding’, ‘Disarming Shielding’, ‘Defense Plus’, 'Toxic Support' and ‘Aurora's Shield’, loses ‘Restore’, ‘Magic Plus’, 'Defense Plus' and ‘Full Restore’. Light Shift +1 Magic and Health Some actives have swapped positions

‘Tengu' gains ‘Mana Funnel’, ‘Toxic Slam’, loses ‘Fire Shield’

‘Fungi' gains ‘Spell Mastery’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Frosty' gains ‘Tenacious Barrier’, ‘Static Mass’ and ‘Static’. Gains 'Ancient' type.

‘Minitaur' gains ‘Situational Support’

‘Specter' gains ‘Vicious’, ‘Multi Glory’ and ‘Glorious Spark’, loses ‘Improved Glory’. Light shift changed to 'Debuff Variety'

‘Crackle Knight' gains ‘Critical Base’ and 2x ‘Crit Chance Plus’

‘G'rulu' gains ‘Mass Restore’, ‘Warlock Healing’, ‘Defense Plus’, ‘Full Restore’, 'Corrosion' and 2x ‘Combo Healing’, loses ‘Shield’, ‘Aurora's Shield’, 'Defense Plus'. Positions of Mass Restore and Acid Tempest swapped. . Light Shift gains +1 Magic and Health

‘Mad Eye' gains ‘Occult Control’, ‘Defense Plus’

‘Nightwing' gains ‘Buffing Heal’, ‘Attack Plus’. Base + 2 Magic

‘Toxiquus' gains ‘Toxic Support’, ‘Multi Sidekick’, ‘Health Plus’ and ‘Nature type’

‘Beetloid' gains ‘Electrolytes’, ‘Defense Plus’

‘Druid Oak' gains ‘Static’, ‘Magic Plus’

‘Magmamoth' gains ‘Situational Support’, ‘Crit Damage Plus’ and 'Cleansing Burn'. Dark Shift +1 base mana. 'Deathblow' is now in the 'Arcane Bolt' tree

‘Molebear' gains ‘Wonder Potion’, ‘Improved Attack’ and ‘Impale’, loses ‘Stone Rain’. Both shifts +1 Health

‘Glowfly' gains ‘Mana Healing’, ‘Anti Cascade’ and ‘Bolster’, loses ‘Combo Healing’. Mana Focus and Anti-Cascade positions swapped

‘Goblin Brute' gains ‘Stick Focus’

‘Goblin Hood' gains ‘Anti Cascade’

‘Goblin Warlock' gains ‘Sidekick Support’, ‘Multi Barrier’ and ‘Teamplay’, loses ‘Combocast’

‘Goblin King' gains ‘Strike Mastery’, ‘Health Plus’

‘Raduga' gains ‘Gorgeous Plumage’, 'Maneki'

‘Ice Blob' gains ‘Reckless Mending’, ‘Severe Cold’, 'Severe Infection' loses ‘Improved Sidekick’

‘Caraglow' gains ‘Anti Cascade’, ‘Maneki’, ‘Bite’ and ‘Auto Heal’, loses ‘Shred’

‘Aurumtail' gains ‘Wonder Potion’, ‘Augmented Shielding’. Gains 'Ancient' type.

Megataur' gains 'Situational Support', 'Buffing Heal', 'Power', 'Healing Shield' and 'Augmented Shielding' loses 'Sustain', 'Mana Bolster'

‘Mogwai' gains ‘Magnitude’, ‘Multi Glory’, ‘Bounty’ and ’Combo Buffing, loses ‘Multi Sidekick’, ‘Teamplay’

‘Crystal Snail' gains ‘Disarming Shielding’, ‘Buffing Shield’, ‘Outlast’, loses ‘Critical Break’. Gained the 'Ancient tribe'

‘Akhlut' gains ‘Sea Rage’, ‘Crit Chance Plus’, ‘Cascade’, ‘Congeal’, ‘Situational Support’, ‘Hybrid Shield’, ‘Reckless Mending’, 'Assault Mastery' and ‘Adaptive Evolution’, loses ‘Water Affinity’, ‘Observe’, ‘Magic Powered Shield’, 'Mana Upkeep’, 'Ice Bolt' and 2x 'Precision'. Explore ability changed to Sonar Mount

‘Blade Widow' gains ‘Mighty Boost’, ‘Devour’

‘Ninki’ gains ‘Breaking Support’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Ninki Nanka’ gains ‘Breaking Support’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Vasuki' gains ‘Magic Proc’

‘Kame' ‘Water Surge’, ‘Shared Might’ and ‘Static Glory’, loses ‘Tidal Wave’

‘Sycophantom' gains ‘Smoke Screen’, ‘True Darkness’

‘Imori' gains ‘Anti Cascade’, ‘Assault Mastery’

‘Qilin' gains ‘Auto Heal’

‘Sizzle Knight' gains ‘Full Defense’, ‘Blinding Sparks’, ‘Mentor’, ‘Burning Heat’ and ‘Crit Damage Plus’, loses ‘Fire Affinity’, 'Safecast’

‘Koi' gains ‘Sea Rage’, ‘Glorious Spark’, loses ‘Acid Rain’. Both shifts get +1 base defense

‘Tanuki' gains ‘Renewal’, ‘Augmented Shielding’, 'Maneki' and 'Smoke Screen' loses 'Double Impact'

‘Kanko' gains ‘Mighty Boost’, ‘Channeling Sustain’

‘Dodo' gains ‘Feather Hurricane’, ‘Multi Might’ and ‘Defense Plus’, loses ‘Ram Charge’

‘Kongamato' gains ‘Sensitivity’, ‘Thick Skin’, ‘Firestorm’, ‘Strike Mastery’ and ‘Typhoon Cut’, loses ‘Improved Regeneration’, ‘Flame Strike’ and ‘Arcane Obliteration’. Light Shift +1 Defense. Gains 'Ancient' type.

‘Ucan' gains ‘Forceful Might’, ‘Situational Support’

‘Brawlish' gains ‘Spawn of Champions’, ‘Attack Plus’, ‘Defense Plus’ and ‘Warrior type’. Explore ability changed to Tackle

‘Thornish' gains ‘Initial Poison’ and 2x ‘Toxin’

‘Nautilid' gains ‘Sorcery Boost’, ‘Severe Infection’

‘Silvaero' ‘Feather Hurricane’, ‘Strike Mastery’, loses ‘Full Aerial Assault’

‘Elderjel' gains ‘Mana Healing’

‘Manticorb' gains ‘Crit Damage Plus’

‘Goblin Miner' gains ‘Improved Regeneration’, ‘Lifeline’, loses ‘Apprentice’

‘Salahammer' gains ‘Combo Buffing’

‘Lava Blob' gains ‘Hot to the Touch’, ‘Mana Funnel’, 'Severe Upkeep' and ‘Flamestrike’, loses ‘Explosion’

‘Glowdra' gains ‘Void Flare’, ‘Static’, ‘Mana Plus’, ‘Fire Pillar’, loses ‘Restore’, ‘Healing Shield’, ‘Channeled Heal’ and ‘Aerial’. Gains 'Ancient' type.

‘Draconov' gains ‘Heroic Party’, ‘Defense Plus’

‘Dracogran' gains ‘Assault Mastery’, ‘Mana Plus’

'Asura' gains ‘Heroic Party’

‘Skorch' gains ‘Cleansing Burn’, ‘Mentor’

‘Stolby' gains ‘Disease Control’

'Ornithopter' gains ‘Improved Mana Regen’, 2x ‘Gold Sense’ and 'Buffing Restore'

‘Polterofen' gains ‘Hot to the touch’

‘Oculus' gains ‘Blinding Sparks’, ‘Tri-Mage Healing’, loses ‘Toxic Reaction’

‘Mimic' gains ‘Glitter’

‘Goblin Pilot' gains ‘Critical Base’, ‘Situational Support’. Skill positions of ‘Shield’ and ‘Fiery Shots’ swapped.

‘Shockhopper' gains ‘Mana Healing’, ‘Health Plus’. Explore ability changed to ‘Shock Freeze’

‘Targoat' gains ‘Neutral Affinity’

‘Dracozul' gains ‘Sub Zero’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Troll' gains ‘Mana Symbiosis’. Explore ability changed to Corrosive Jabs

‘Brutus' gains ‘Buffing Shield’, ‘Defense Plus’

‘Mega Rock' gains ‘Defense Overload’. Gains 'Ancient' type.

‘Argiope' gains ‘Venomous Fangs’, ‘Health Plus’, loses ‘Weakening Crush’

‘Arachlich' gains ‘Critical Hex’

‘Moccus' gains ‘Center of Mass’, ‘Buff Corruption’ and ‘Mana Plus’

‘Promethean' gains ‘Wind Allegiance’, ‘Mentor’ and 'Wind Affinity' loses 'Neutral Affinity'

‘Draconoir' gains ‘Situational Support’, ‘Defense Plus’ and 'Curse Transfusion'. Both shifts get +1 base attack and +1 base magic

‘Spinner' gains ‘Critical Hex’. Explore ability changed to ‘Toxic Freeze’

‘Plague Egg' gains ‘Warlock Healing’, ‘Weaken’

‘Sutsune' gains ‘Backstab’, ‘Critical Hybridization’

‘Darnation' gains ‘Shared Might’

‘Thanatos' gains ‘First Impact’, ‘Crit Chance Plus’

‘Rainbow Blob' gains ‘Hex’, ‘Critical Consistency’, 'Mass protector' and 'Mana Plus'

‘Changeling' gains ‘Anti Cascade’

‘King Blob' gains 2x ‘Health Proc’

‘Worm' gains ‘Shocking Hit’, ‘Wonder Potion’

‘Vodinoy' gains ‘Health Plus’, ‘Mana Plus’

‘Aazerach' gains ’Smoke Screen’

‘Diavola' gains ‘Bleed’, ‘Predation’, loses ‘Crit Chance Plus’

‘Gryphonix' gains ‘Mass Mana Charging’

‘Vertraag' gains ‘Brains over Brawn’, ‘Void Flare’ and 'Static' loses ‘Solar Burst’ 'Static Mass'. Gains 'Ancient' type.

‘Mad Lord' gains ‘Occult Control’, ‘Defense Plus’

Removed ‘Fish type’, ‘Fish’ aura's are now ‘Aquatic’

Skill Changes

‘Remunerate’ now has a 60% chance to trigger (instead of 100%)

'Critical Heat', 'Critical Freeze', 'Critical Poison', 'Critical Break' and 'Recuperate' now work with 'Critical Healing'

'Lifelink' and 'Assault Shield' now also increase the critical chance by 7%

'Earthquake' lvl 3 now has 3 hits, but cost increased to 230 Mana (from 210 Mana)

'Master of Time' now also affects 'Ancient' monsters.

'Water Surge' both levels now cost 10 Mana more (Prev. 160-210 now, 170-220)

'Power Focus' damage buff got reduced to 25% on lvl 5 (from 33%)

'Divine Shield' shift skill now also grants 1 Charge stack when receiving a buff, but shielding reduced to 5% of Max Health (from 7.5%)

'Life Wave' level 2 now does 2 heals on every monster (instead of one), level 3 has slightly increased health scaling (12% instead of 10%)

'Dark Instinct' damage bonus increased to 20% (from 15%)

'Bite' now gains an additional hit with each level (4 at max level) and heals once per level (4 heals at max level)

'Forge' base shielding amount increased slightly

'Emergency Channel' trigger threshold increased to 30% of Max Mana (instead of 25%)

'Broken Immunity' chance to apply debuffs reduced to 20% (from 25%)

'Curse Resistance' shift now also reduces the effects of negative stacks by 50%.

'Rampage' now also increases the critical damage of beasts by 10%.

Meteorite Shower: Damage increased to 350% (from 310%) and shielding increased 700 + 150% attack (from 600 + 125% attack) and increased mana costs

'True Darkness' is unique now.

'First Impact' is now split into 40%/25% depending if the attack is single target or mass attack

'Backstab' is now triggering for enemies that are above 75% of their Health (instead of full health), damage bonus increased to 30% (from 25%) and crit chance increased to 15% (from 10%)

'Shocking Hit' and 'Severe Hit' now trigger when a hit deals 20% of enemies Max health (instead of 25%)

'Taunt' now increases the damage the redirecting monster takes on a redirect by 15%.In PVP

'Exploit' shield value increased to 10% (from 5%)

'Shadow Proc' Every action applies an additional damage hit (75% Attack or Magic), shield (75% Defense), heal (7.5% Max Health) or a random Buff, depending on action type.

'Fiery Punches' / 'Freezing Punches' / 'Lightning Punches' lvl 5 now cost 220 mana (instead of 230)

'Counter Attack' damage reduced to 200% and 20% crit chance (from 250% + 25% crit chance)

'Critical Apex' increases both Critical Chance and Critical Damage now, by 2.5% per hit.

'Arcane Barrage' Damage increased to 650% total (from 600%)

'Full Aerial Assault' Damage increased to 330% (from 310%)

'Ice Breath' Damage increased to 575% (from 550%)

'Polar Winds' Damage increased to 300% (from 280%) and healing increased to 700 + 120% magic (from 600 + 100% magic)

'Tornado' Damage increased to 300% (from 270%)

'Gemstone Barrage' Damage increased to 300% (from 285%)

'Magnetize' redirection chance reduced to 15% (from 20%)

'Necromancy' heal amount reduced to 20% (from 25%) and is a unique aura now

'Revive' heal amount reduced on lower levels, mana cost increased

Blind miss chance increased to 35% (from 30%)

'Extra Channel' chance increased to 15% (from 12%)

'Buff Celebration' Charge stack amount increased to 3 (from 2)

'Electrolytes' Buff remove chance increased to 75% (from 60%)

'Critical Sorcery' critical chance increased to 6% (from 5%)

Item Changes

Hexing Rod now has a 50% chance to apply 2 Debuffs (otherwise it applies one)

'Moon Sword' Attack and Magic values increased (320 on highest level, instead of 300)

'Drum' now increases healing and shielding skills by 10% (instead of just healing skills by 15%)

'Cauldron' now increases Mana Regeneration instead of Magic

'Blood Vessel' now regenerates 4 Mana per Bleed on the highest upgrade level (instead of 5)

'Fin' grants slightly less Health now (500 on the highest upgrade level instead of 600)

'Grey Pearl' Gives 900 Health and 90 attack/magic/defense at +5 now (instaed of 850 Health and 80 attack/magic/defense)

'Ocarina' now has 40 Mana Regeneration

Bugfixes and other changes

'Charged rebirth' Now triggers 'Energy Conversion'

'Worm Troop' Now correctly works with worms

'Magic Barrier' Scales properly now

'Sidekick Support' is now working as a non-unique aura

Keeper Dragoon now requires 19 Champion (instead of 18)

Keeper Master now requires 27 Champion (instead of 24)

When loading a savegame from pre 2.0.0.0, the exp that level 40 monsters collect towards getting level badges disappear temporarily. After they reach level 42, those exp should re-appear

Known bugs