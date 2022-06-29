Version 2.37 - Minor Bug Fixes

The fanciest tasks in castle spires,

Are the loneliness dreamt in green fields

Where iconoclastic creative desires

Are blunted by massive shields.

Alone at court is the typical fate

For nobles with some fatigue

Or, those who chose to shun the state

And yield to court intrigue.

To venture afield without a king

Is like an hourglass low on sand

The joy of lightness is ex-cit-ing

Until the food is out of hand.

My wish is still to explore some more,

Because so much is left to do.

But though this love was not a chore,

Soon I must say ado.

Another city was in development and I hope to finish it off in the coming days. Thank you to RCE for the video he made. It gave me hope. I've been unsuccessful at enticing any other major influencers to make a video. Hopefully, some day, someone will reveal the explanatory "easter egg" in the game.