All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 29 June 2022

Version 2.37 - Minor Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fanciest tasks in castle spires,
Are the loneliness dreamt in green fields
Where iconoclastic creative desires
Are blunted by massive shields.
Alone at court is the typical fate
For nobles with some fatigue
Or, those who chose to shun the state
And yield to court intrigue.
To venture afield without a king
Is like an hourglass low on sand
The joy of lightness is ex-cit-ing
Until the food is out of hand.
My wish is still to explore some more,
Because so much is left to do.
But though this love was not a chore,
Soon I must say ado.

Another city was in development and I hope to finish it off in the coming days. Thank you to RCE for the video he made. It gave me hope. I've been unsuccessful at enticing any other major influencers to make a video. Hopefully, some day, someone will reveal the explanatory "easter egg" in the game.

Depot 1832051
Depot 1832052
