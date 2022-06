Unstable Build Added

From now on for big updated that add important content, like what vehicles did. I will be using the unstable build to make sure there are no large issues. Please use this and report either on steam discussions or the discord, issues you have.

1.0.7b - Wheels Up Hotfix (UNSTABLE BUILD)

BUG FIXES:

Fix for vehicle refuelling/repairing UI staying on screen

Fix for vehicle spawns

Fixes for issues with loading game

Thank you!