100 new Equipment variants, Unity Engine update and bugfixes.

Hi folks,

This patch adds 100 new higher-tier existing equipment variants and updates the Unity engine to the latest version. The somewhat huge download size of 800MB is due to the Unity Engine update, as many resources had to be repacked or recompiled. Sorry for that, but it couldn't be avoided. Below, you can find the detailed patch notes.

Patch Notes - 29/06 # 1.040.0

New Content

Added 100+ higher tier variants of existing Equipment (mostly Accessories and a few Cloaks)

Bugfixes