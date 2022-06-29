 Skip to content

Saber Fight VR update for 29 June 2022

JUMP improvement and more fixes

Build 9029648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there

I've always wanted to make Saber Fight a physically active game. Quick dodges, dynamic reaction, fancy moves. That's why I decided to add jumping with a physical jump. It was an experiment, I knew it might not be comfortable in the long run. Certainly, there will be hardcore people who like such a challenge, but I would like Saber Fight to be for everyone, not forcing them to play the way I like it, but the way everyone likes it in their own way.

  • Added jumping on button (press down on rotation controller)
  • Fixed double sabers blades (deflection, blade behavior, minor errors)
  • Fixed camera effects when taking damage
  • Fixed saber sparks on walls
  • [Occulus Touch] Added interaction with UI via Trigger (except X / A)
