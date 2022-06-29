JUMP improvement and more fixes

Hello there

I've always wanted to make Saber Fight a physically active game. Quick dodges, dynamic reaction, fancy moves. That's why I decided to add jumping with a physical jump. It was an experiment, I knew it might not be comfortable in the long run. Certainly, there will be hardcore people who like such a challenge, but I would like Saber Fight to be for everyone, not forcing them to play the way I like it, but the way everyone likes it in their own way.