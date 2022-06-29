【Reborn and Transcendent】Area of Chi You opened now，Cultivator Alliance formed！

[0.8.6001 Version update] Updated at 22:40 on June 29 CST, 2022

Hello Cultivators, the Reborn and Transcendent version is now officially released! At this stage, only 70% of the text content in the new version has been localized, and it will take approximately 2 weeks for the rest of the text to be fully translated. Of course, we understand that some cultivators who can't wait to experience the new version and intend to use Google Translator on their own, we still suggest that players wait for a few weeks until the English localization is fully completed to maximize your gaming experience~

Opened the outer area of Chi You and Tian Yuan Mountain. Opened the Reborn Realm and the Transcendent Realm. Added the function of Nether Feather (available after breaking through the Reborn Realm).

Added new Heavenly Art (available after breaking through the Transcendent Realm).

Added the plot and challenge of Shrine, where you can get part of Heavenly Art.

Added the Shattered Altar challenge (you can get part of Heavenly Art and props for Rewrite Destiny). Added 33 sets of Traditional Mind Skills. Added the main plot: Xingtian Slayer main story. Added the function of Cultivator Alliance. Added the Wave of Monsters.

Added the tavern request of Hua Feng (you can get the breakthrough material or manuals after completion). Added BOSS (Xuan bird, Vermilion Bird, Phoenix, Kun Peng, Roc, Golden Roc, Miemeng, Firefly, Candlelight, Peacock, Blue Bird, Nether Beast, Water God Xuanming, Wood God Goumang, Earth God Houtu, Ferocious Beast, Taotie, Jiuying, Xingtian, Demon, etc.