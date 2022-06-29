 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

For The Fatherland update for 29 June 2022

Patch - Early Access v.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9029550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kommandant!

The headquarters has sent provisions and intelligence to support your great battle, the so-called patch notes read as follows:

General

  • Added a guide screen (shown on the first map) to help new players with basic game mechanics
  • Flamethrower slow effect duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds
  • Adjusted Flamethrower animation, should work better now

Omaha

  • Reduced unit count per wave in early stages to help new players
  • Combat Rifle Boss unit reduced health from 100 to 70
  • Submachine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 70 to 50
  • Machine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 130 to 100

Bocage

  • Slightly reduced unit count per wave
  • Truck unit reduced health from 50 to 40

Special thanks to _nanomid _and Tiger Enthusist for their feedback 😊

Finally, the HQ has also sent intelligence on the next sector, Carentan. Have a sneak peek below! (Carentan is in the very early stage of development, more details and effects will be added later)

Take care,

Zuck

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link