Patch - Early Access v.1.1

Kommandant!
The headquarters has sent provisions and intelligence to support your great battle, the so-called patch notes read as follows:
General
- Added a guide screen (shown on the first map) to help new players with basic game mechanics
- Flamethrower slow effect duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds
- Adjusted Flamethrower animation, should work better now
Omaha
- Reduced unit count per wave in early stages to help new players
- Combat Rifle Boss unit reduced health from 100 to 70
- Submachine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 70 to 50
- Machine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 130 to 100
Bocage
- Slightly reduced unit count per wave
- Truck unit reduced health from 50 to 40
Special thanks to _nanomid _and Tiger Enthusist for their feedback 😊
Finally, the HQ has also sent intelligence on the next sector, Carentan. Have a sneak peek below! (Carentan is in the very early stage of development, more details and effects will be added later)
Take care,
Zuck
Changed files in this update