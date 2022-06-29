Patch - Early Access v.1.1

Kommandant!

The headquarters has sent provisions and intelligence to support your great battle, the so-called patch notes read as follows:

General

Added a guide screen (shown on the first map) to help new players with basic game mechanics

Flamethrower slow effect duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds

Adjusted Flamethrower animation, should work better now

Omaha

Reduced unit count per wave in early stages to help new players

Combat Rifle Boss unit reduced health from 100 to 70

Submachine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 70 to 50

Machine Gun Boss unit reduced health from 130 to 100

Bocage

Slightly reduced unit count per wave

Truck unit reduced health from 50 to 40

Special thanks to _nanomid _and Tiger Enthusist for their feedback 😊

Finally, the HQ has also sent intelligence on the next sector, Carentan. Have a sneak peek below! (Carentan is in the very early stage of development, more details and effects will be added later)

Take care,

Zuck