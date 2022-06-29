Game Update!

Hello MDL lovers and community!

We've changed a few things in your favorite BL game, including:

・added character voice,

・the game now partially supports usage of gaming controllers,

・various bug fixes, UI, scenario, system improvements.

We hope you'll enjoy replaying My Dangerous Life and we also hope you'll keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming Dating Visual Novel, Doki Doki House, that was recently announced on our social media pages! Check it out if you haven't already, steamy romance is in the works at Giiku Games and you're invited to join!

Stay hydrated!

GG