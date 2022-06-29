 Skip to content

My Dangerous Life update for 29 June 2022

Game Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9029232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello MDL lovers and community!

We've changed a few things in your favorite BL game, including:
・added character voice,
　・the game now partially supports usage of gaming controllers,
　・various bug fixes, UI, scenario, system improvements.

We hope you'll enjoy replaying My Dangerous Life and we also hope you'll keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming Dating Visual Novel, Doki Doki House, that was recently announced on our social media pages! Check it out if you haven't already, steamy romance is in the works at Giiku Games and you're invited to join!

Stay hydrated!
GG

