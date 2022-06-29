Hotfix - Raft 1.05

Hi there! We have yet another hotfix ready for you! Big thank you to all of you that have reported issues!

Memory and Crashes

We have received reports of players games crashing during loading their save files or creating a new world. We believe this could be due to high RAM memory usage. We have been able to reduce the amount of memory required quite substantially which we hope will lead to a lot fewer crashes during loading.

CHANGE LOG

Added titanium loot in temperance tunnels

Creative Mode no longer loads all the islands - should lead to quicker load times and better performance in creative mode

BUG FIXES