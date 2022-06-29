Hotfix - Raft 1.05

Hi there! We have yet another hotfix ready for you! Big thank you to all of you that have reported issues!
Memory and Crashes
We have received reports of players games crashing during loading their save files or creating a new world. We believe this could be due to high RAM memory usage. We have been able to reduce the amount of memory required quite substantially which we hope will lead to a lot fewer crashes during loading.
CHANGE LOG
- Added titanium loot in temperance tunnels
- Creative Mode no longer loads all the islands - should lead to quicker load times and better performance in creative mode
BUG FIXES
- Issue where some players experienced random building blocks would dissapear (We believe this is fixed but weren't able to reproduce the bug ourselves)
- Bug where snow mobiles were falling from the sky
- Bug where some sounds stopped playing
- Metal fishing rod had wrong loot pool
- Holding X while holding advanced biofuel refiner duplicated the item
- Bug where stacking in full storage did not behave correctly
- Picking up a fridge did not return the items in the fridge
- Bug where treasure dirt piles were visible before excavating them
- issue were players could see into Selene through the wall
- issue where players fell through the ground outside temperance tunnels
- Bug where there were no butler bots on Tangaroa
- Machines could be placed on solid wood fences
- Hunger and thirst depleted in creative mode when sleeping
- Canteen could not be used to fill water tank
- Solid wood foundations and all triangle foundations did not count towards Builder achievements
- issue where Varuna boss shark would go to the wrong floor at the wrong time.
Changed files in this update