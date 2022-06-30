DJMAX RESPECT V | v1191 Update Announcement (No maintenance)

v1191 Update Announcement (No maintenance)

A new client update v1191 is being pushed out for DJMAX RESPECT V on June 30, 2022 14:00 KST. No server maintenance will be performed for this update. You must update to the latest game client in order to play.

Feature Additions and Improvements

Master Volume Settings

-You can now adjust game master volume settings in the game system settings (F10) Additional Keyboard Bindings

-Resolved an issue where Right Alt key could not be used for gameplay

-Resolved an issue where Numpad Enter input would not register Refined Cursor Movement System

-Adjusted the input handling of Page Up/Down keys for navigation

-You can now hold down Page Up/Down keys to quickly navigate the cursor Adjusted unlock condition for the BLACK SQUARE DLC Achievement "The toughest difficulty in the DJMAX series"

-Played difficulty 15 SC patterns of BLACK SQUARE → Played an SC difficulty pattern from BLACK SQUARE Emoticon shortcut keys are no longer displayed if the user input for emoticon keys has been changed from default Adjusted Open Match Action Emoticon Behavior

-Break Action Emoticon will now only trigger when a break occurs after obtaining a combo of 100

*Bug fixed

-Fixed an issue where emoticons were not properly displayed during ladder matches on the right side gear.

-Fixed an issue in the Freestyle controller menu where UI elements were misaligned.

-Fixed an issue where the Plate would incorrectly expand while the cursor was hovering over FEVER SOUND / CLEAR SOUND selection on the Inventory Screen.

-Fixed an unusual stray pixel on the Ladder Match Lobby screen.

-Fixed an issue where emoticons would appear abnormally when the Equipment menu is opened during a Ladder Match.

-Fixed an issue where some equipped gears would appear abnormally in the Judgement Time Adjustment Test Play screen.

-Fixed an issue where Open Match rooms could not be entered if the room changed locations after becoming enterable.

-Fixed an issue where animated Plates would restart their animation when a player changed their difficulty in Open Match.

-Fixed an issue where some V EXTENSION II achievements were not earned when meeting the proper achievement conditions.

-Fixed an issue with inputs not registering properly with Japanese 109-key keyboards.

Thank you.