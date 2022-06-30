DJMAX RESPECT V | v1191 Update Announcement (No maintenance)

v1191 Update Announcement (No maintenance)
A new client update v1191 is being pushed out for DJMAX RESPECT V on June 30, 2022 14:00 KST. No server maintenance will be performed for this update. You must update to the latest game client in order to play.
Feature Additions and Improvements
-
Master Volume Settings
-You can now adjust game master volume settings in the game system settings (F10)
-
Additional Keyboard Bindings
-Resolved an issue where Right Alt key could not be used for gameplay
-Resolved an issue where Numpad Enter input would not register
-
Refined Cursor Movement System
-Adjusted the input handling of Page Up/Down keys for navigation
-You can now hold down Page Up/Down keys to quickly navigate the cursor
-
Adjusted unlock condition for the BLACK SQUARE DLC Achievement "The toughest difficulty in the DJMAX series"
-Played difficulty 15 SC patterns of BLACK SQUARE → Played an SC difficulty pattern from BLACK SQUARE
-
Emoticon shortcut keys are no longer displayed if the user input for emoticon keys has been changed from default
-
Adjusted Open Match Action Emoticon Behavior
-Break Action Emoticon will now only trigger when a break occurs after obtaining a combo of 100
*Bug fixed
-Fixed an issue where emoticons were not properly displayed during ladder matches on the right side gear.
-Fixed an issue in the Freestyle controller menu where UI elements were misaligned.
-Fixed an issue where the Plate would incorrectly expand while the cursor was hovering over FEVER SOUND / CLEAR SOUND selection on the Inventory Screen.
-Fixed an unusual stray pixel on the Ladder Match Lobby screen.
-Fixed an issue where emoticons would appear abnormally when the Equipment menu is opened during a Ladder Match.
-Fixed an issue where some equipped gears would appear abnormally in the Judgement Time Adjustment Test Play screen.
-Fixed an issue where Open Match rooms could not be entered if the room changed locations after becoming enterable.
-Fixed an issue where animated Plates would restart their animation when a player changed their difficulty in Open Match.
-Fixed an issue where some V EXTENSION II achievements were not earned when meeting the proper achievement conditions.
-Fixed an issue with inputs not registering properly with Japanese 109-key keyboards.
Thank you.
