The Twilight of Infinity is released!

Since I was a kid I've dreamed of creating video games. Now I'm almost 40 a part of me had given up hope. But a year ago I left my job and today I'm so happy to announce the release of 'The Twilight of Infinity' on Steam!

Thank you to everyone who has helped me by giving me their time, support and advice.

This is just the beginning and the end of a long adventure. Remember always, time is not what you think it is..