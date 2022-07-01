 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Twilight of Infinity update for 1 July 2022

The Twilight of Infinity is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9028775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since I was a kid I've dreamed of creating video games. Now I'm almost 40 a part of me had given up hope. But a year ago I left my job and today I'm so happy to announce the release of 'The Twilight of Infinity' on Steam!
Thank you to everyone who has helped me by giving me their time, support and advice.
This is just the beginning and the end of a long adventure. Remember always, time is not what you think it is..

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link