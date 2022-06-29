 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UNPLUGGED update for 29 June 2022

UPDATE: Patch 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9028568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hey everyone! here's a quick update fixing a bunch of minor issues.

These changes:

  • Fixed some issues with the leaderboard not being loaded.
  • Some UI improvements.
  • Fixed the bug that caused leaderboard items to get messy and untidy in some situations

a lot more is yet to come.

please help me improve the experience of UNPLUGGED with your precious feedback... I really appreciate your support and of course patience.

[**Discord**](https://discord.gg/NdKtFVqZ) | [**Twitter**](https://twitter.com/omidjm) | [**Instagram**](https://Instagram.com/omidjm)

cheers!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link