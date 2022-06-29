UPDATE: Patch 1.1.1

hey everyone! here's a quick update fixing a bunch of minor issues.
These changes:
- Fixed some issues with the leaderboard not being loaded.
- Some UI improvements.
- Fixed the bug that caused leaderboard items to get messy and untidy in some situations
a lot more is yet to come.
please help me improve the experience of UNPLUGGED with your precious feedback... I really appreciate your support and of course patience.
cheers!
Changed files in this update