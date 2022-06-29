 Skip to content

Hand Simulator update for 29 June 2022

Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9028225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new game mode "Cookies", in which you need to remove the extra parts from the cookies in the allotted time so that you get a figure.

Fixing a bug in the Bottle Shooting mode, due to which the progress of the game was not recorded.

