The RPG Engine update for 29 June 2022

Patch 15 - Mac 'n' Cheese!

Patch 15 - Mac 'n' Cheese!

29 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've finally managed to get Everything running smooth on OSX!
This involved tweaking the colour picker system which promptly broke everything. So we also added a whole new colour picker with an eye dropper swatches and more!
It also run on Steamdeck (require mouse and keyboard input).

Additional New Stuff, tweaks and fixes:

  • Constant Rotation Prop Added
  • Animal Snap points unified
  • Animation NAN error fixed
  • Added Input fields on some sliders
  • Fixed Character Creator bug - wouldn't update on "extra" item added.
  • Fixed Demo mode bug where unavailable items stayed highlighted in the build menu.
  • Some minor bug fixes.

As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, stay Creative and Happy Gaming!

