Patch 15 - Mac 'n' Cheese!

We've finally managed to get Everything running smooth on OSX!
This involved tweaking the colour picker system which promptly broke everything. So we also added a whole new colour picker with an eye dropper swatches and more!
It also run on Steamdeck (require mouse and keyboard input).
Additional New Stuff, tweaks and fixes:
- Constant Rotation Prop Added
- Animal Snap points unified
- Animation NAN error fixed
- Added Input fields on some sliders
- Fixed Character Creator bug - wouldn't update on "extra" item added.
- Fixed Demo mode bug where unavailable items stayed highlighted in the build menu.
- Some minor bug fixes.
As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC
Stay Awesome, stay Creative and Happy Gaming!
