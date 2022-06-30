Update v3.0.601.2435 - Changelog

Greetings!

Hope you are enjoying the warm summer weather, we certainly are here at Periscope. But that doesn't mean we aren't working on continuous updates and fixes for Post Scriptum. We have another round of fixes for this week and they address some smaller map issues, but also touches on some other issues reported by the community.

With this update Mercury Arts wil also be bringing back their Chapter Mercury 3rd Party content. Their changelog can be found below our own.

50% off Post Scriptum during Steam Summer Sale

This offers runs until the sale ends on July 7th

https://store.steampowered.com/app/736220/Post_Scriptum/

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.601.2435

Added a UI language selector in the General tab of the Settings menu.

Changing effects quality setting no longer causes particle emitters to reset.

Mods from 4.21 are now considered incompatible and should no longer crash the game. But will need an update to work correctly in 4.27 again.

Fixed radio filter resetting itself.

Fixed an issue where building a 3rd FOB would take supplies but not deploy a FOB.

Fixed an issue where Voice Chat can't be used while interacting with spawn menu map

Potential fix for vehicles with weapons sometimes getting desynced and floats in midair.

Potential fix for tank periscope views breaking.

Improved dynamic map enlargement logic.

Fixed pontoon bridges on Driel having collision in unbuilt state.

Corrected ambient sounds in weather levels for Best, Dinant, Doorwerth, Driel, Grave, St Mere Eglise, Stonne, Utah

Improved the method in which wrecks spawn to lower frequency of delayed wreck spawn.

Removed unused or unneeded ambient sounds in weather levels

Reduced light shaft bloom scale on all rain layers

Set compass to never stream to fix an issue where the compass may render at a lower quality.

Updated water volumes to use correct collision, so vehicles can no longer drive on the water.

Changelog Chapter Mercury

Add Gebirgsjäger faction as 5th Gebirgs Division

Add for Gruppe West and ANZAC CMD roles with bolt actions

New improved Glider added (Glider can transport now 9 players until landing, after landing its an MSP)

Supply drop changed to 500 points

Add Gebirgsjäger on Maleme Offensive 2/4/6

Some bugfixes on Maleme GEO

Updated Shooting Range CM

Glowing bush on Maleme fixed

Renamed Southern AA, Northern AA and North Bunkers to avoid confusion

Improved foliage for better FPS

Improved Night and Day lighting

Changed Staging Zone timer to the new value

Fixed broken staging zone position

Lee Enfield (small fixes)

Bayonet MK3 for all Lee Enfield roles added

LG40 sight changed for gameplay purposes

Kettenkrad steering reworked

New Kettenkrad mesh added

New Kettenkrad wreck added

Improved LODs for Vehicles and Soldiers

Reworked CMD supply drop

