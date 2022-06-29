Virtuoso patch relesed - Version 1.1.1

Three weeks have passed since our summer update and we have another little update for you. This one is filled with some improved performances, bug fixes and nice features to make your virtuoso experience even better.
What’s inside:
- Sky palace performance improved
- Performance when creating tracks, saving and loading improved.
- Loop start and stop settings are saved and loaded correctly
- Sync of newly recorded tracks improved
- Recording using a fixed length without overdub doesn’t shorten the loop if stopped early
- When playing a loop that starts from its own beginning, the visuals update accordingly
- Merging loops also treats loops playing from beginning correctly - what you hear is what you get.
- Timing sync of any playing loops are saved and loaded correctly
- Haptic feedback from instruments and UI can now be disabled
- When using haptic metronome, other haptics are disabled
- Drumsticks can be used during their entry animation
- a lot of smaller fixes and improvements!
