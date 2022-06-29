Virtuoso patch relesed - Version 1.1.1

Three weeks have passed since our summer update and we have another little update for you. This one is filled with some improved performances, bug fixes and nice features to make your virtuoso experience even better.

What’s inside:

Sky palace performance improved

Performance when creating tracks, saving and loading improved.

Loop start and stop settings are saved and loaded correctly

Sync of newly recorded tracks improved

Recording using a fixed length without overdub doesn’t shorten the loop if stopped early

When playing a loop that starts from its own beginning, the visuals update accordingly

Merging loops also treats loops playing from beginning correctly - what you hear is what you get.

Timing sync of any playing loops are saved and loaded correctly

Haptic feedback from instruments and UI can now be disabled

When using haptic metronome, other haptics are disabled

Drumsticks can be used during their entry animation