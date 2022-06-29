Version 0.5.1.0b is live!

The newest version 0.5.1.0b is available now!
- Speed-Up Options Added!
- You can speed-up the game by clicking the buttons at the top right of the HUD or simply press space.
- You can choose your own game speed. This improves the pacing of the game alot!
Other Changes:
- Pathfinding issues of enemies at Asmo's Fortress were fixed.
- Added a Range indicator to drones. Click on a Drone Tower to see the range of it's drone.
This update has a focus on small quality of life features. Alot of players requested an option to speed-up the game and skip idle time. I hope you like the solution and the overall pacing of the game gets improved.
-brimsel
Changed files in this update