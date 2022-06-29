Version 0.5.1.0b is live!

The newest version 0.5.1.0b is available now!

Speed-Up Options Added!

You can speed-up the game by clicking the buttons at the top right of the HUD or simply press space.

You can choose your own game speed. This improves the pacing of the game alot!

Other Changes:

Pathfinding issues of enemies at Asmo's Fortress were fixed.

Added a Range indicator to drones. Click on a Drone Tower to see the range of it's drone.

This update has a focus on small quality of life features. Alot of players requested an option to speed-up the game and skip idle time. I hope you like the solution and the overall pacing of the game gets improved.

-brimsel