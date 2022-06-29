 Skip to content

Rogue Door Defense update for 29 June 2022

Version 0.5.1.0b is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest version 0.5.1.0b is available now!

  • Speed-Up Options Added!
  • You can speed-up the game by clicking the buttons at the top right of the HUD or simply press space.
  • You can choose your own game speed. This improves the pacing of the game alot!

Other Changes:

  • Pathfinding issues of enemies at Asmo's Fortress were fixed.
  • Added a Range indicator to drones. Click on a Drone Tower to see the range of it's drone.

This update has a focus on small quality of life features. Alot of players requested an option to speed-up the game and skip idle time. I hope you like the solution and the overall pacing of the game gets improved.

-brimsel

