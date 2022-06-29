[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - June 29, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on June 29, 2022 (Wed).

Tier 5 Pets

The Adventurer's faithful companions can now be trained to Tier 5 and also be appointed as Alpha Pets.

You can now train Tier 4 pets up to Tier 5 pets, who will also gain the ability to be appointed as Alpha Pets.

Alpha Pets will keep other pets in your pack in line to make sure they will all work together to aid you in your adventures.

The Alpha Pet's Talent will increase by 1 additional level, and their "Pack Leader" skill will increase the looting speed of all of your other pets nearby.

You can only appoint one Tier 5 pet as the alpha, and any other Tier 5 pets checked out will display the same stats as other Tier 4 pets.

We originally designed the Tier 5 pets to boast a greater variety of skills or effects, akin to an upgraded Tier 4 pet, so to speak.

However, we felt that the process to "upgrade" to a Tier 5 pet would prove too taxing on our Adventurers, so we decided to change the focus to increasing the pet looting speeds.

We bid you happy adventuring with your cute pets and their alpha pack leader.

● Added Tier 5 Pet Training and Alpha Pets.

You can now train Tier 4 pets into Tier 5 pets.

Tier 5 pets gain the ability to be appointed as Alpha Pets by the Adventurer.

An Alpha Pet's Talent will increase by 1 additional level, and their "Pack Leader" skill will increase the looting speed of all active pets nearby.

Tier 5 Pet Training Questline

● You can now train Lv. 10 Tier 4 pets to Tier 5 through Obi Bellen at the Old Wisdom Tree in Kamasylvia.

Summon the Black Spirit (,) to accept the "[Pet] Domesticated Squabbles" quest. Complete it to unlock the "Tier 5 Pet Training" button through Obi Bellen.

You can start this quest from Lv. 50 via the Black Spirit (,) and can check your progress through Quests (O) - Suggested tab.

Make sure you've ticked [Life] quests under Quest Type if you cannot see the quests.



Tier 5 Pet Training

● Training a Tier 5 pet requires one "Royal Plume." You can craft one via Simple Alchemy (L).



You can purchase "Growth Reagents" from Old Moon shops for 60 million Silver each.



● Once you acquire a Royal Plume and have your Lv. 10 Tier 4 pet checked in, you will be able to train a Tier 5 pet through Obi Bellen.

Tier 5 pet training will always succeed.

Tier 5 pets do not gain a special appearance or skill. (You can still use Pet Appearance Change Coupons.)



Alpha Pets

● You can appoint one of your Tier 5 pets as the Alpha Pet through the pet window.

You can appoint a Tier 5 pet that is checked in as your alpha by pressing the crown-shaped icon.



Alpha Pets grant the following effects when checked out.

Pack Leader: Loot cooldown -15% for active pets

Talent Lv. +1: The Alpha Pet's Talent gains one additional level.

e.g.) Combat EXP +4% → +5% / HP +100 → +125

* Special skills (Fishing cooldown reduced, gathering amount increase, etc.) are not affected.

- Tier 5 pets who have not been appointed as alpha will retain the same stats as a Tier 4 pet.*

Tier 5 pets cannot be exchanged with any other pets after training is complete.**

* Make sure to change a pet's appearance or skills via Exchange before attempting the Tier 5 Pet Training.

Blacksmith Function Improvements

The Dwarven artisans of Gavinya Great Crater have developed a new and improved way to repair and extract items.

The newly improved functions have been spreading across the continent, far and wide, from stable keepers to even the campsites.

Now Adventurers will only need to press the "repair" button once to repair any and every item that is in need of repair, and the means of extracting outfits have also been improved.

Before using the "Select All" button and extracting from outfits, please make sure you've locked any outfit/costume appearances you do not wish to accidentally extract and destroy.

● Improved the repair function.

You can now repair all items (equipped, in your inventory, horse gear, ship gear, guild gear) with one button press.

You can pick and choose which criteria to repair via the cogwheel-shaped settings button on the side.





● Added the function to lock outfit/costume appearances to prevent extraction.

Press SHIFT + RMB on any outfit/costume appearance you wish to lock in your inventory (I) - Pearl tab.

Locked outfit/costume appearances will not appear in the list for the Extract Outfit window, thus lessening the risk of accidentally extracting them.

You can upload and save locked outfit/costume appearance data.



● Added the "Select All" button to the Extract Outfit window.

Press the "Select All" button in the Extract Outfit window to immediately select all extractable outfit/costume appearances.

Improved the Extractable Items list to now display the amount of Valks' Cry or Cron Stones extractable from each item.

Improved the Extractable Items list to now display items in alphabetical order.

Added text explaining how to lock outfit/costume appearances to Pearl Shop item descriptions.

* Use the "Pearl Outfit Lock" function to prevent accidentally extracting your precious outfit/costume appearances.



Marni's Instruments and Florchestra Contrabass

The Florchestra Contrabass, named after the instructor of the famous maestro, Artina the "Wandering Musician," is now available. In addition, Marni's Instruments, invented by the infamous "mad" scientist, have also been discovered. 4 different types of Marnians and the Marnibass are available, ready to produce mystical sounds never heard before in the world of Black Desert.

Many of our musically-inclined Adventurers have composed wonderful music with their Beginner/Florchestra instruments thus far. We hope the new additions of the Florchestra Contrabass and Marni's Instruments will inspire both [I'm a Producer UwU] and novice Adventurers alike to create compositions that aren't just exciting but also express sounds in greater detail and volume.

The mysterious Marnians are aptly named (Wavy Planet, Illusion Tree, Secret Note, and Sandwich), each capable of producing 4 unique sounds for a total of 16 different styles. With such a variety of possible sounds, each time you compose a new music score it can feel as though you’re composing a brand new song.

Florchestra Contrabass

● Rumors abound of Artina, Florchestra's apprentice, having discovered a blueprint for a new instrument.

According to said rumors, the instrument is said to play a low tone that resonates deep within one's soul.

You can craft this instrument of Florchestra through Manufacture (L) and completing the quest that rewards you with the Dewdrop of Soil's Soliloquy.



You can purchase the blueprint for the Florchestra Contrabass from Artina's instrument shop located in Lake Kaia, Lake Flondor, Salanar Pond, and Ancado Inner Harbor.

Right click the Contrabass blueprint to be guided to Artina at Lake Kaia who will help you obtain the Dewdrop of Soil's Soliloquy to craft the instrument.

You can accept the following daily quest to obtain the Dewdrop of Soil's Soliloquy by having the blueprint in your inventory.



Marni's Instruments

● There are have been recent rumblings of Shais within the world inside the Vitclari dreaming of new dreams. They say this may be a chance to experience a sound never heard before.

● You can craft Marni's Instruments via Manufacture (L) with the relevant "Tremor Converticator" obtained through a quest.

● You will first need to complete a prerequisite questline available once per Family via the "Music Score: Genius of Keplan" purchased from Artina.

● Marni's Instruments can be obtained as follows:

Purchase the "Music Score: Genius of Keplan" from Artina, then complete the prerequisite questline (Lake Kaia).

Complete the questline to unlock Marni's shop (Tori Woods, Mountain of Eternal Winter).

Purchase blueprints for the instruments from Marni's shop.

Accept the daily quest from Marni to obtain the required crafting materials for each instrument.

You must complete the relevant daily quest or purchase the appropriate Tremor Converticators to craft Marni's Instruments.

You must toggle on [Life] quest types to be able to accept these daily quests.

You can proceed with all 5 Marni's Instrument quests if you possess all 5 different blueprints in your inventory.









● Can be obtained as Tremor Converticator daily quests rewards or purchased from Marni Shop with Silver.

5 Tremor Converticator Daily Quests can be all done in the same day.







● Complete the entire Marni's Instruments knowledge category to obtain the [Marni's Wings] title.



● Obtain both "Wings of Florchestra" and "Marni's Wings" titles to obtain the "Musician" title through the Black Spirit.



Item

● Added the new item "Heart of Kutum," which contains the might of Thundercloud Kutum.



The Heart of Kutum is used to upgrade sub-weapons. The upgraded sub-weapons will gain the "Earthshaking" prefix.

"Earthshaking" sub-weapons gain the "Special Attack Evasion Rate +7%" effect.

The Heart of Kutum is dropped as loot by Thundercloud Kutum according to a set probability.

"Fiery" sub-weapons cannot be upgraded further with the Heart of Kutum.

You can use the Mirror of Equilibrium via blacksmiths in each of the towns and cities to extract the Heart of Kutum from "Earthshaking" sub-weapons.

With the addition of the Earthshaking sub-weapons, the Old Moon Guild manager Jetina has new quests, "Old Moon's Resplendent Sub-weapon: Earthshaking Sub-weapons" and "Old Moon's Brilliant Sub-weapon: PEN (V) Earthshaking Sub-weapons" to exchange them.

● Increased the duration of the item "Kutum's Power Stone" and added the effect "Item Drop Rate +5%."



Pearl Shop

● New Outfit: [Valkyrie] Ossa Cerberi

