5th major update released (Sword Hime 1.10.0)

Added 9 hairstyles, supports 9 colors, and can be freely matched Added toes when barefoot Added full body stockings Added broken stockings Added 20 pieces of clothing, supporting 6 colors Added clothing accessories switch function Added clothing chroma adjustment function Added clothing gloss adjustment function Added clothing metal texture adjustment function Added 20 pairs of shoes, supporting 6 colors Added shoe saturation adjustment function Added shoe gloss adjustment function Added shoe metal texture adjustment function Added 4 underwear styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched Added 5 skirt styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched 5 new prop styles are added, which can be freely matched Added 5 nipple ring styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched Added 10 earring styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched Added button sound effects Fixed the problem that the struggle sound would not stop when pressing ESC to leave during the struggle action Fix the problem that the button changes are not obvious Fix the problem that the speed of dressing is too slow after loading the file Modify the ICON of the original UI

Developer's Note

Hello everyone, it's finally the 5th major update, the past 3 months have been a very tormenting 3 months for me.

Because my whole family got Covid-19, I was taking care of 3 toddlers with high fevers to 40 degrees in addition to my own sickness.

The whole family was quarantined for 21 days. The progress of the whole work was significantly behind. I originally planned to issue an announcement again to apologize to the players, so I postponed the release until 7/31.

But later I felt that this was very sorry for the players' expectations, so I decided to start the crazy rush mode and rush to work by sleeping only 2 hours a day.

Finally got the progress back and successfully submitted the 5th major update before 6/30.

The focus of the 5th major update, in addition to the costumes and accessories carefully designed by the artist, I also changed the original suit system to a free matching system in the system design.

Leave all the clothes and colors matching to the players, I hope everyone can create the most beautiful sword girl in their hearts.

I still have the after-effects of Covid-19, loss of smell and taste, and brain fog.

At present, I have received Chinese medicine treatment. The doctor said that the damage is not permanent and can be cured in the future. Please don't worry.

The new coronavirus has not disappeared, and the monkeypox virus has come again. After playing, everyone must pay attention to their health.