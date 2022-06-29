 Skip to content

Sword x Hime update for 29 June 2022

5th major update released (Sword Hime 1.10.0)

Build 9027778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added 9 hairstyles, supports 9 colors, and can be freely matched
  2. Added toes when barefoot
  3. Added full body stockings
  4. Added broken stockings
  5. Added 20 pieces of clothing, supporting 6 colors
  6. Added clothing accessories switch function
  7. Added clothing chroma adjustment function
  8. Added clothing gloss adjustment function
  9. Added clothing metal texture adjustment function
  10. Added 20 pairs of shoes, supporting 6 colors
  11. Added shoe saturation adjustment function
  12. Added shoe gloss adjustment function
  13. Added shoe metal texture adjustment function
  14. Added 4 underwear styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched
  15. Added 5 skirt styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched
  16. 5 new prop styles are added, which can be freely matched
  17. Added 5 nipple ring styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched
  18. Added 10 earring styles, supports 6 colors, and can be freely matched
  19. Added button sound effects
  20. Fixed the problem that the struggle sound would not stop when pressing ESC to leave during the struggle action
  21. Fix the problem that the button changes are not obvious
  22. Fix the problem that the speed of dressing is too slow after loading the file
  23. Modify the ICON of the original UI

Developer's Note
Hello everyone, it's finally the 5th major update, the past 3 months have been a very tormenting 3 months for me.
Because my whole family got Covid-19, I was taking care of 3 toddlers with high fevers to 40 degrees in addition to my own sickness.
The whole family was quarantined for 21 days. The progress of the whole work was significantly behind. I originally planned to issue an announcement again to apologize to the players, so I postponed the release until 7/31.
But later I felt that this was very sorry for the players' expectations, so I decided to start the crazy rush mode and rush to work by sleeping only 2 hours a day.
Finally got the progress back and successfully submitted the 5th major update before 6/30.

The focus of the 5th major update, in addition to the costumes and accessories carefully designed by the artist, I also changed the original suit system to a free matching system in the system design.
Leave all the clothes and colors matching to the players, I hope everyone can create the most beautiful sword girl in their hearts.

I still have the after-effects of Covid-19, loss of smell and taste, and brain fog.
At present, I have received Chinese medicine treatment. The doctor said that the damage is not permanent and can be cured in the future. Please don't worry.
The new coronavirus has not disappeared, and the monkeypox virus has come again. After playing, everyone must pay attention to their health.

