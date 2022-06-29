Patch v1.05 - the sandbox

Hello everyone.

It's been two weeks since the release of American Theft 80s. We are working very hard to bring you more content, fixes and tweaks.

First big patch is here. If you feel that the game is too easy and you want more random challenges then the sandbox mode is for you. (enable hard mode for even more fun)

To play the sandbox mode, just start a new profile.

The first thing you will notice is the lack of story. You start with no money, no tools and no tutorials.

With all the tools unlocked at the start the only thing you will need is the money to buy them.

No story and tutorials aren't the only things changed in this mode. First of all, the map changes a bit every few days. Some doors will be locked, some windows will be blocked with grates, new cameras will show up here and there. The tenants will be more random and less predictable.

When the police catch Jack there is no Game Over screen, you lose some cash, get more heat and respawn at the nearest phone booth.

What’s the end goal for the sandbox mode? Find all of the 15 golden VHS randomly placed on the map. Every time you make a new profile and start the sandbox mode they will be spawned in a different place.

After collecting them all you will get an achievement.

We also added a new tool, a hand torch to open even the hardest locks.

By the way, most of the reported bugs should be fixed!

We are also working on a new neighbourhood, more info soon.

Have fun,

Noble Muffins team