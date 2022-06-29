It’s fixed! №54

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Changing activation time for missiles with an infrared seeker

Since weapons with infrared seekers appeared in the game, their activation time was conventionality designed to better balance these weapons. Due to the appearance of more modern vehicles, weaponry and countermeasures, we’ve decided to revisit this aspect and make it more realistic.

If we recall the real prototypes, there are missiles like MANPADS 9M39 “Igla”, whose operation time in the ready to launch mode is severely limited by the amount of coolant. Yet the majority of prototypes of the air-to-air IR seeker missiles that appear in War Thunder can remain in the ready to launch mode for extended periods, up to several hours. These missiles’ activation time in the game will be changed to 1 second, and their operation time in capture mode will be set to 20 seconds. The missiles whose operation time in the ready to launch mode is severely limited by the amount of coolant will retain the previous activation time and operation time in the ready to launch mode.

The list of missiles that had their activation time revised:: Matra R530E, Matra R550 Magic, Matra R550 Magic 2, AIM-9B, AIM-9 FGW.2, AIM-9D, AIM-9E, AIM-9G, AIM-9J, AIM-9P, AIM-9H, AIM-9L, RB24, RB24J, RB74, Р-3С, Р-13М1, Р-60, Р-60М, Р-23Т, Р-24Т, PL-2, PL-5B, SRAAM, Firestreak, Redtop, Shafrir 1, Shafrir 2.

Revising the maximum overload of the vehicles during missile launch

Initially when we introduced air-to-air missiles, we added limits to the overload of the aircraft at the moment of launch that were stated in the missiles’ documentation. Over time, however, we have received additional information that allows us to infer that the overload limits are in most cases recommendations provided to ensure the required probability of the target being hit. Here you can find the information from “AIM-9B Guided Missile. Description and Operation” stating the reason why the launch is not recommended, but also not forbidden, in case of overload over 2g.

For later missiles the overload is often limited by the aircraft’s maneuvering capabilities. Here’s an example for F-14 from “F-14 Tomcat Pilot`s Flight Operating Manual”.

Having analysed the available sources, we’ve decided to remove the strict limit on the overload of the aircraft during the launch of air-to-air missiles, since these limits are merely recommended and in the game serve to restrict the options of using missiles in specific close combat cases.

More information on the Reload Speed skill

As you know, the Reload Speed skill of the logistical services reduced the time needed to reload the aircraft’s weapons in mid-air or on the ground. This time differs between machine guns, cannons, missiles, and bombs, but in the crew card for the selected vehicle changes in reload speed for AAM, additional cannons and precision guided munitions weren’t reflected.

Well, now they are. You can check how the Reload Speed skill affects different suspended and additional weapons.

Fixing sounds in game

We’ve completed a complex reworking of the sounds, based in part on your feedback. The explosions will sound lower now, and their echo will be weaker. When parts of your aircraft, such as landing gear or wings, break off, a new sound effect will play that won’t resemble an explosion as much.

We’ve fixed the Doppler effect: now it will be more pronounced for fast flying objects like planes, missiles, or ATGMs.

And we’ve also corrected a few smaller errors. Launch War Thunder to check out the results of our work!

Displaying additional weapons of Naval Vessels

In the Danger Zone update the icons showing availability of bombs, torpedoes and missiles have been added to the naval battles; they can be found in the statistics window near the player’s nickname and the name of their vessel.

In today’s update we’ve added an icon for mines and updated the icon for depth charges. Now you can know in advance what the enemy is armed with and make timely decisions that will help you achieve victory.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

Fixed a bug where in a test drive in Soviet vehicles whilst destroying a SPAA Sd.Kfz. 6/2 crew could be lost (report).

Fixed a bug that caused the secondary gun's shell type to not switch to the "Next Shell Type" via the control if only one shell type was selected for the primary gun (report).

Fixed a bug that allowed the commander's sight to be activated while the tank was underwater if it was assigned to a separate key (report).

Cromwell V (RP-3) — fixed missing RP-3 rocket detonation when hitting crew members.

— fixed missing RP-3 rocket detonation when hitting crew members. T-72M2 Moderna — fixed bug with dynamic security protection elements hovering in the air, shown when main blocks of dynamic protection in the front of turret are damaged (report).

— fixed bug with dynamic security protection elements hovering in the air, shown when main blocks of dynamic protection in the front of turret are damaged (report). Type-10 — fixed bug with rubber fabric shields hanging in the air, shown when steel side shields are damaged.

Aircraft

Added information about the maximum possible speed in dropping bombs to the card of aerial bombs.

Added information about the type of warhead to the card of aircraft missiles.

Removed restriction on maximum launch vehicle overload at air-to-air missile launch.

AIM-9D — removed the IR disarming before missile launch. (report)

— removed the IR disarming before missile launch. (report) X-25, X-25ML, X-29L, S-25L, AS-30L - added targeting of IR from aircraft aiming system and de-targeting of IR prior to missile launch.

- added targeting of IR from aircraft aiming system and de-targeting of IR prior to missile launch. Milan — fixed bug with limitation of maximum launch speed of the AIM-9B.

— fixed bug with limitation of maximum launch speed of the AIM-9B. Fixed assault fuze not working correctly, in which a dropped bomb exploded even if less than a second passed from the moment of drop (report).

AH-1G (Israel) — fixed a bug which caused the aiming marker to drift down after firing half of the unguided rockets mounted on an outboard weapon in slots 6 or 8 (report 1, report 2).

— fixed a bug which caused the aiming marker to drift down after firing half of the unguided rockets mounted on an outboard weapon in slots 6 or 8 (report 1, report 2). F-4J — fixed a bug that caused IRCM to incorrectly fire forward of an aircraft (report).

— fixed a bug that caused IRCM to incorrectly fire forward of an aircraft (report). A-4N — fixed a bug that caused the AIM-9D + 5 x 1000-lb suspended armament kit to use the wrong pylon for AIM-9D missiles.

— fixed a bug that caused the AIM-9D + 5 x 1000-lb suspended armament kit to use the wrong pylon for AIM-9D missiles. Su-22UM3K — fixed a bug that caused the pylon to be displayed on the other side when X-25ML, X-29L and C-24B missiles were suspended on the under-fuselage right attachment point (report).

— fixed a bug that caused the pylon to be displayed on the other side when X-25ML, X-29L and C-24B missiles were suspended on the under-fuselage right attachment point (report). F-105D — corrected number of icons in suspended armament menu for BLU-27.

— corrected number of icons in suspended armament menu for BLU-27. F-14A early — corrected takeoff performance and reduced takeoff speed, added ability to fold wings on parking.

Naval

RN Comandanti medaglie d'Oro — corrected operation and display of bombs mounted on aboard. Corrected ammunition amount displayed in auxiliary calibre cellar.

Pr.50, SKR Yenot, Karl Marx — corrected type of depth bombs and firing ranges.

Composition and weight of explosives in 12.7 mm Breda-SAFAT ammunition was changed from 1.1 g TNT to 0.6 g PETN.

Italian 305mm AP shell explosion delay increased from 0.01s. up to 0.035s.

Game mechanics

Fixed a bug that caused no penalty for destroying allied vehicles in modes with the system of rewards for useful actions.

Interface

Fixed a bug where in the crew window the tooltip of the "Reload Speed" skill for weapons didn’t completely match the weapons available on the selected aircraft.

In naval battles in the statistics window in battle or replay, additional armament icons of ships (if any) has been improved: aircraft bomb icon changed to depth charge icon; added mine icon.



Locations

The exit outside the game zone at the location "Stalingrad - tank battle" has been closed.

Graphics

Fixed missing shadows in the hangar on the minimum graphics preset when using an integrated or weak video card, such as HD Graphics 630 or GeForce GT 1030.

Sound

Explosion sounds have been adjusted in accordance with player feedback: low frequencies have been added, echo has been partially removed.

The balance of the sound elements of the player's ground vehicles has been slightly adjusted: engines, tracks, surfaces under vehicles.

New mechanical sounds for failing aircraft parts have been created. They replace the old ones and are more like explosions. They can be heard, for example, when detaching unretracted landing gear or wings at high speed.

The calculation of the Doppler effect has been fixed, now it is more pronounced for objects moving quickly relative to the player - aircraft, helicopters, missiles and ATGM systems.

An error has been fixed that the sound of tracks rubbing against the ground under the vehicle would continue if the track was damaged or if there was a sudden stop.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.