Update v1.0.6.2361 notes

Features

Enemy ships will send you surrender offers if they see no chance in winning the battle

Upon entering the station, damaged ship systems are automatically repaired, fires are put out, breaches are repaired, and wounded units are healed.

Active abilities recharge on day change.

Balance

The drop chance of phenomenal weapons depending on the wanted status has been changed from 60-90% to 10-50%.

Phenomenal weapons cost increased by 50%.

Loot from venators has been reduced

For the four story chapters, there will be no neutron and giant stars (EMP and fires) in the starting sector.

The first chapter of the story campaign (humans) has become longer - four sectors instead of three.

The third chapter of the story campaign (rakkhi) has become shorter - five sectors instead of 7 seven.