PrprLive 1.6.5

[update]

Updated the live2d SDK version to support the cubism4.2 version model

Updated gameanimoji face capture (DLC) version to improve face capture accuracy

[repair]

Fixed the problem that the barrage in the live broadcast room of bilibili could not be resolved

[new]

bilibili account login portal added in multiplay function.

The default startup mode of the software is now administrator mode [if you need to use game capture in OBS, please use administrator mode to start OBS]