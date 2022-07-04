PrprLive 1.6.5

[update]
Updated the live2d SDK version to support the cubism4.2 version model
Updated gameanimoji face capture (DLC) version to improve face capture accuracy
[repair]
Fixed the problem that the barrage in the live broadcast room of bilibili could not be resolved
[new]
bilibili account login portal added in multiplay function.
The default startup mode of the software is now administrator mode [if you need to use game capture in OBS, please use administrator mode to start OBS]
[update]
