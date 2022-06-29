 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luminary update for 29 June 2022

[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9027382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Bugs Fixed:

  • Personal Shop issue has been fixed (where Ryu, Wartime Prime Minister doesn't shown in premium re-packing shop list)

  • Gen 1 mount mounting by gen 2 characters issue has been fixed (when you mounted a 1st gen when you're a 2nd gen character, it only shows a invisible 1st gen mount)
    Note: Default horse will be shown in your character when you mounted a 1st gen mount.

  • Personal shop area issue has been fixed where monsters there has been lessen and prevent those players from game crashing.

  • Manufacturing SeaKing Helmet issue: where you can't manufactured the request of the players because you have a missing item has been fixed.

Note: Item mall sales has been ended.

[Hourly Giveaway]

Chocolate Bunny

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link