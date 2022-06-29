[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9027382 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Bugs Fixed:

Personal Shop issue has been fixed (where Ryu, Wartime Prime Minister doesn't shown in premium re-packing shop list)

Gen 1 mount mounting by gen 2 characters issue has been fixed (when you mounted a 1st gen when you're a 2nd gen character, it only shows a invisible 1st gen mount)

Note: Default horse will be shown in your character when you mounted a 1st gen mount.

Personal shop area issue has been fixed where monsters there has been lessen and prevent those players from game crashing.

Manufacturing SeaKing Helmet issue: where you can't manufactured the request of the players because you have a missing item has been fixed.

Note: Item mall sales has been ended.

[Hourly Giveaway]

Chocolate Bunny

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.