HOTFIX: Online Laser Lunacy fix, audio fixes and other changes.

Hi all,

There are a lot of changes happening currently and not a lot of time to list them all, but the next major update will show the change list (there's a lot of things).

I discovered recently that Laser Lunacy has been having an issue where the hatches weren't showing up correctly for clients, causing some really strange and confusing behavior, this is now fixed.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

I am still working on the game, however due to my day job, I have significantly less hours than I used to.

Hopefully this will be balancing out soon as the business I work for is hiring more staff.

Aside from the day job hours taking up all my time, I have been looking at feedback from the Metal Heads community, from new players, content creators, refunds etc to try and determine what features need my attention most with the currently very constrained time I have, and am focusing my efforts less on "new content" and more on polishing what content I already have, making the foundation even stronger, which means that the Board Game mode is the weakest link in terms of the fun factor.

The board game mode is unintuitive, messy, janky and confusing. It feels empty and boring if I'm being real and blunt.

I have been working on making it into a much more enjoyable experience, so hopefully sooner rather than later, I can bring out an update for you all.

I have also been working on the boss fight, creating a much better boss character model that also helps make the gameplay more intuitive and opens up more gameplay features that I've been wanting to implement for a long time to the Boss Fight, so the next major update will include the new boss fight features.

I am also continuing to work on bug fixes and major problems, in particular trying to polish up and tighten up the control system, In particular with regards to keyboard players (Controller is recommended for the best experience, keyboard support is secondary).

Anyway, there's a few other little things you'll notice in this hotfix which I'll list in the next major update.

ROCK ON!