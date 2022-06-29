TEAM DEATHMATCH, SUPPORTER UPDATES & NEW CONTENT! (1.3.0)

Howdy reader!

This update took longer than some of the other major updates, but I'm so hyped to finally release it for y'all to try out B:)

Huge Map Improvements!

I've improved the playability of the maps with visual improvements & new natural aspects, which will improve the hiding spots and playability in the maps.







Gun Stickers :)

With the help of y'all from our discord server we came up with 15 unique weapon stickers (unlocked for free) for you all to customise your weapons with :)

These also stack with stickers from the Bananas Supporter Pack DLC btw

Supporter Improvements

I've added the well-requested option for you all to swap out the bean costumes you own In your armoury, instead of manually enabling/disabling DLCs through Steam

If you've got the supporter pack, you'll now get this snazzy black carbon fibre wrap for the Snake, Falcon, Launcher, ACR, Frenzy and Banana Gun unlocked.

Team Deathmatch Mode!



I'm running a demo of a WiP version of a team deathmatch mode in the new factory map.

The features of this are relatively rudimentary right now, so this is a little more like an open beta B:)

New Hats + Ranks :D

I've heard some of you have racked up millions of Paint Warfare XP, so I've added two more ranks— each with their own hat

Rank 13

Kinky Cat Headband

Rank 14

Holy Headwear Hat

Distinguished Dino Costume



I've put together this snazzy-looking dino costume (which comes with a free fire effect that you can equip on your head as a gift)

The DLC supports the development costs of Paint Warfare

UPCOMING TOURNAMENT — Minecraft Village Map

We're hosting this awesome Paint Warfare team deathmatch tournament in this Minecraft village map, I put together— the players on the winning team will get free Distinguished Dino DLC keys to claim or give away to friends ;)

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, join our discord with the link below for more info.

Other Notable Changes:

Sprinting movement increased by 10%

UI Improvements

Increased the world border sizes on the Dragon Valley and Spoon Factory maps to ensure that you won't get stuck or hit your head on the roof as often

Raised the roof of the Spoon Factory Map

Improved sound design

New menu and joining music by Vern Carson!

A new ingame jukebox feature where you can play tunes while playing

Fixed macOS build

Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback, would like to see inside development updates or want to join in on tournaments!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana.