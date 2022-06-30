Summer, Sea and Petals in the Shop

Summer’s making waves in the Swords of Legends Online shop. Pay a visit from 30th June (10 AM server time) and peruse costumes as colourful as a summer meadow, blooming mounts, a chest for your next beach trip and much more! Don’t let these marvellous summer offers wilt away.

Elegant Threads

Until 14th July (10 AM server time), you have the chance to grab the delicious Fragrant and Misty Veil costumes in the Crimson Coin Shop. Afterwards they will be removed from the shop, so don’t wait around!

Sweet Wind

Fragrant Spring

Fragrant Veil of Rain

Fragrant Clouds

Misty Veil of the Azure Rain

Misty Veil of the Evening Rain

Misty Veil of the Spring Rain

Misty Veil of the Dawn Rain

Playfully Colourful Costumes

If you’re in the mood for something more playful, we’ve got the following offers available in the Crimson Coin Shop until 14th July (10 AM server time):

Black Play of the Moon

Rosy Play of Water

Sunny Play of Rain

Colourful Play of Clouds

The Natural Way to Travel

Are you on the hunt for a new mode of conveyance? Then climb onto a Crescent Bough or lounge about on the Sacred Canvas for a special price until 14th July (10 AM server time).

Foxes and Fireflies

The Crimson Coin Shop also has a few cool offers on the accessories front. Pick up the Firefly Lamp or one of three amazing fox masks to hide your identity until 14th July (10 AM server time):

Blue Ink Fox

Cherry Blossom Fox

Red-Eyed Fox

Everything for the Beach

And as if that weren’t enough, there’s also a chest in the shop containing everything you could ever need for your next beach adventure: footprints with bubbles and mysterious jellyfish, a jellyfish pet, marine accessories, a themed title and loads more!

Floral Accessories in the Point Shop

Express your love of flowers in the Point Shop and snap up three blooming accessories: a floral crown, a flowered lamp and a flowery pendant.

Tap the ring made of fireflies

Youhuajian

Star Grass Ring

Silver Moon Horn

Sanchi Yaofeng

Marine Rewards

For your jaunts by the sea, why not pick up some cute jellyfish emojis for the chat, a marine avatar frame and a jellyfish avatar. Don’t let the squidgy critters slip through your fingers – and watch you don’t get stung!

New Items for Time Crystals

Starting 30th June, exchange your Time Crystals for colourfully playful costumes and really embrace the summer:

Enjoy!The SOLO Team