1.0.12v patch note

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.12 that was updated today.

The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug fix

Solved the optimization for low-end PCs where the game would stop after the helicopter crashes in Chapter 1 Fixed the bug where the Chapter 3 Supervisor would appear at a higher spot

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!