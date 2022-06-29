 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANABI update for 29 June 2022

1.0.12v patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 9026738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.12 that was updated today.
The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug fix

  1. Solved the optimization for low-end PCs where the game would stop after the helicopter crashes in Chapter 1
  2. Fixed the bug where the Chapter 3 Supervisor would appear at a higher spot

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.
Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link